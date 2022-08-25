Read full article on original website
wyso.org
Dayton is one of the newest members of the National Civic League Hall of Fame
For the fifth year in a row, the city of Dayton is proudly wearing the title of All-American City. It also means the city is now one of the newest members of the National Civic League Hall of Fame. The National Civic League is a non-partisan, non-profit organization. According to their website, the organization's objective is to "advance civic engagement to create equitable, thriving communities."
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Final goodbyes begin for former local attorney, judge, auditor and Dayton mayoral candidate
DAYTON — The final goodbyes begin later today for A.J. Wagner, former Montgomery County Common Pleas judge, County Auditor, and candidate for Dayton Mayor. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services set for A.J. Wagner, former local attorney, judge. A viewing will be held today at Koch Funeral Home in State College,...
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
Sidney Daily News
Bartee to leave Sidney church
SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
WDTN
The Taste and Sound of Tipp City with Tippecanoe Market Days
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership announced the return of Tippecanoe Market Days! Combining fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and music in downtown Tipp City. Tippecanoe Market Days will be held on the first Friday of each month through September, 5pm – 9pm. This event will coincide...
COVID-19 cases down fourth straight week in Ohio
Some Miami Valley health leaders say as cases are gradually declining, it’s created an ideal environment for students and staff to return to school. However, there’s always a cause for concern.
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: August 30, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 30, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Honda and the Korean company LG are planning a $4 billion electric vehicle battery making factory in the US, and there are strong indications that it may end up in Ohio. This comes eight months after Intel announced a $20 billion computer chip making plant that could grow into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
Community event organized 15K meals for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.
Miami Valley Meals buys building thanks to large donation
Up until recently, Miami Valley Meals leased their space in the 400 block of Edwin C Moses. After an anonymous donor gifted them a large sum of money, they now own it.
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
dayton.com
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Eight violations alleged by EPA
BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
Springfield Commission declares day in honor of fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City Commission has officially declared July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day each year in Springfield. That was the day Yates died after he was shot and killed by a man when Yates went to check out reports of gunfire at a mobile home park.
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
