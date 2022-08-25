ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets

Ambarella, Inc AMBA clocked 2% revenue growth to $80.9 million in Q2, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100. AMBA reported in-line 2Q results and guided 3Q lower, noting its supply tightness at Samsung at 14nm, and China COVID lockdown disruptions are improving.
MARKETS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why MongoDB Stock Is Trading Lower

MongoDB Inc MDB shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates. MongoDB said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $303.66 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $282.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Meyer
Benzinga

After-Hours Action: Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Down 10%

Veeva Systems Inc VEEV shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates. Veeva Systems reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $534.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $530.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Veeva's topline results jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Okta Stock Falling After Hours?

Okta Inc OKTA shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Okta said second-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $452 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $430.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 10 cents per share, which was improved from a net loss of 11 cents per share year-over-year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Titan Machinery Inc#Titn#Eps#Titan Machinery
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Barnes & Noble Shares Gain On Q1 Revenue Beat

EPS loss was $(1.01) versus $(0.85) a year ago. Barnes & Noble Education held $16.64 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $(28.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(33.4) million from $(24.5) million last year. Outlook: Barnes & Noble...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown

HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy