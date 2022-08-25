Read full article on original website
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets
Ambarella, Inc AMBA clocked 2% revenue growth to $80.9 million in Q2, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100. AMBA reported in-line 2Q results and guided 3Q lower, noting its supply tightness at Samsung at 14nm, and China COVID lockdown disruptions are improving.
After-Hours Alert: Why MongoDB Stock Is Trading Lower
MongoDB Inc MDB shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates. MongoDB said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $303.66 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $282.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
American Eagle Outfitters' Q2 Earnings Likely To Face Inflation Heat, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO and lowered the price target to $15 (33% Upside) from $17. Telsey moderated the estimates reflecting industry-wide challenges driven by persistent macro pressures weighing on both retailers and consumers. In...
After-Hours Action: Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Down 10%
Veeva Systems Inc VEEV shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates. Veeva Systems reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $534.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $530.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Veeva's topline results jumped...
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Why Is Okta Stock Falling After Hours?
Okta Inc OKTA shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Okta said second-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $452 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $430.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 10 cents per share, which was improved from a net loss of 11 cents per share year-over-year.
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s HPQ downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley. The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The HP Thesis:...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Barnes & Noble Shares Gain On Q1 Revenue Beat
EPS loss was $(1.01) versus $(0.85) a year ago. Barnes & Noble Education held $16.64 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $(28.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(33.4) million from $(24.5) million last year. Outlook: Barnes & Noble...
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown
HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector
As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Dow Drops 100 Points; US Crude Oil Inventories Decline Higher-Than-Expected Last Week
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.32% to 31,687.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 11,852.97. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 3,976.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.7%...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
