Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash
Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD investigating shooting on 1st street
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street. According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to...
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide
The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence. There are...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Four car crash on Nob Hill due to reckless driving
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8/31/22. According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving. YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at...
Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex
Police believe the man was on fentanyl when he ran.
kpq.com
One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting
Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two injured when reckless driver caused 4-car pileup in Yakima
Police say a reckless driver caused a four-car crash Tuesday on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima that left an older man seriously injured. A 37-year-old man was spotted driving recklessly at 12:50 p.m. on Nob Hill Boulevard near Seventh Avenue. The driver continued at speeds double the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle driven by an 80-year-old man, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
elkhornmediagroup.com
New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation
KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
nbcrightnow.com
SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chelan driver killed in West Valley crash Tuesday
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday when he crashed his vehicle in West Valley, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road about 12:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said. Nichols,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police update walk-in reporting process for domestic violence survivors
The Yakima Police Department has changed its procedures for people who walk into the police station to report a domestic violence incident. The new process prioritizes survivor safety and security. The issue of walk-in reports was raised at the August domestic violence coalition meeting after a survivor of a felony-level...
SCAM ALERT; Yakima Sheriff’s Office Says Ignore The Call
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam. Authorities say the scammer calls and identifies himself as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson in an effort that you'll give him financial or other information. The scammer identifies himself as a Sergeant with the Yakima County Sheriff. Sheriff's officials say the...
28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The officials stated that a Jeep Patriot caused the crash after failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of a motorcycle. A 29-year-old man...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Lower Valley men charged in Yakima drive-by shooting
Two Wapato men have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with an Aug. 20 drive-by shooting in Yakima. Prosecutors are not filing charges at this time against a 15-year-old from Toppenish who police said also participated in the shooting, pending further investigation. Trinidad Alejandro Hernandez, 19,...
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
