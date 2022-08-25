Read full article on original website
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Blue Jays to snap skid vs. Cubs
We're heading for a relatively quiet night in MLB with just 16 of the league's 30 teams set to take the field. Let's look at the best ways to attack the slate with two best bets for Monday's action. Cubs (+200) @ Blue Jays (-240) The Toronto Blue Jays have...
theScore
Duran tore himself up during struggles: Red Sox fans wanted 'me out of here'
It's been a tough season for Jarren Duran. The outfielder became a lightning rod for negativity during an unsuccessful 57-game stretch with the Boston Red Sox. Duran acknowledged his struggles before Boston optioned him to the minors Sunday. "I'm obviously not doing very good. A lot of fans would want...
theScore
Red Sox president: Cora, Bloom will return next season
Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy doesn't intend to dismiss manager Alex Cora or chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom despite a disappointing season. "I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back. And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group," Kennedy said Monday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "That direction is continuing to build for the future but also continuing to invest at the major-league level."
theScore
La Russa taking indefinite leave from White Sox pending medical results
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be taking a leave of absence after undergoing a medical evaluation Wednesday, the club announced. La Russa's length of absence will be pending the results of more tests, which are scheduled over the next few days in Arizona with his personal doctors.
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
theScore
Commanders' Robinson shot multiple times in carjacking
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot multiple times as the victim in an apparent carjacking attempt, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington,...
theScore
Bears claim former 1st-rounder Leatherwood off waivers
The Chicago Bears claimed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The Raiders parted ways with Leatherwood on Tuesday after reportedly failing to find a trade partner. The 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft failed to impress as a rookie guard and struggled massively at right tackle - his natural position - during the 2022 preseason.
theScore
Dodgers place 16-game winner Gonsolin on IL with forearm strain
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the injured list with a forearm strain retroactive to Aug. 26, the team announced Monday. Gonsolin was scheduled to start Monday's contest against the Miami Marlins, but Michael Grove will get the nod instead. Los Angeles recalled Grove from the minors to take Gonsolin's roster spot.
theScore
O's promote top prospect Henderson for playoff push, sign Aguilar
The Baltimore Orioles selected infielder Gunnar Henderson to the major-league roster, the team announced Wednesday. Henderson is the No. 2-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old will play third base and bat sixth in his MLB debut against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Henderson will...
theScore
Padres, Giants will play series in Mexico City next season
Major League Baseball is heading to Mexico City during the 2023 campaign. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play a two-game series April 29-30. These will be the first two regular-season contests played in the Mexican capital. The Giants and Miami Marlins were supposed to play a...
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: Expect fireworks in Arizona
Athletics (-115) @ Nationals (-105) The Athletics have won three games in a row, including the series opener against the NL bottom-dwellers. I like their chances of extending the winning streak to four versus Anibal Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. The veteran righty has posted very poor numbers in August....
theScore
Quantrill continues home brilliance as Guardians top O's
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night. Ramon Urias singled in the second inning off...
theScore
Knicks, Barrett finalizing 4-year extension
The New York Knicks are nearing a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with RJ Barrett, the wing's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. By signing an extension, New York including Barrett in a trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is much more difficult to execute due to the poison pill provision. The Knicks have been heavily linked with Mitchell during the offseason.
theScore
Votto hopes for return to form: I don't view myself as a backup
As long as he's able to play at the level he's accustomed to, Joey Votto has no intention of hanging up his spikes. In order to do that, however, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman acknowledged he'll have to up his game next year once he returns from shoulder surgery. "If...
theScore
Rays' McClanahan 'optimistic' after missing start with shoulder injury
Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was scratched shortly before his start against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday as he warmed up in the bullpen. McClanahan is dealing with a left shoulder impingement and will undergo further imaging. Right-hander Shawn Armstrong ended up taking the ball in McClanahan's absence. "We're...
Report: Celtics, Knicks interested in signing Carmelo Anthony
With the 2022-2023 NBA season right around the corner, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony is still searching for a home. After spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony may be switching coasts. According to Bally's Sports Brandon Robinson, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a possible suitor for Anthony....
theScore
Atkins after Angels sweep Jays: 'Expecting perfection' is a trap
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins isn't ready to hit the panic button after his team was outscored 22-3 in a three-game sweep at home by the Los Angeles Angels. "It can become easy to fall in the trap of expecting perfection from human beings, which isn't going to happen," Atkins said Monday, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
theScore
What unionization could mean for minor-league baseball players
The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday it is launching an effort to unionize minor-league players in affiliated baseball, a group that has lacked anything resembling representation since the early 20th century. Minor leaguers were sent authorization cards Sunday night, the first step in allowing them to vote on MLBPA representation.
theScore
Astros place Cy Young favorite Verlander on IL with calf injury
The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list with a right calf injury. Verlander left his last start early after suffering the ailment while trying to cover first base. "It is an injury. It's nothing new," Verlander said, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle....
theScore
Report: Raptors waive Mykhailiuk
The Toronto Raptors are waiving veteran forward Svi Mykhailiuk, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Mykhailiuk was set to earn $1.9 million in guaranteed salary in 2022-23 after exercising his player option in June. He initially penned a two-year deal with Toronto in August 2021. The 25-year-old is currently seeking...
NBA・
