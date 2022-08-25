Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy doesn't intend to dismiss manager Alex Cora or chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom despite a disappointing season. "I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back. And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group," Kennedy said Monday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "That direction is continuing to build for the future but also continuing to invest at the major-league level."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO