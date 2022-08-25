She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features the full-fledged return of Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth) as a potential new client for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), 14 years since his introduction in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. However, before that, only Abomination made a quick appearance in 2019’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fighting Wong (Benedict Wong) in a super-powered cage match. It seemed like a surprising cameo, but it was all done in service for She-Hulk, according to series head writer Jessica Gao. Another element dropped in the mid-credits that was answered two years later: how Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) was a human after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when he was living as “Smart Hulk” (he didn’t come up with that).

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO