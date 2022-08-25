Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Explains Those Abomination & Bruce Banner Appearances in Shang-Chi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features the full-fledged return of Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth) as a potential new client for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), 14 years since his introduction in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. However, before that, only Abomination made a quick appearance in 2019’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fighting Wong (Benedict Wong) in a super-powered cage match. It seemed like a surprising cameo, but it was all done in service for She-Hulk, according to series head writer Jessica Gao. Another element dropped in the mid-credits that was answered two years later: how Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) was a human after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when he was living as “Smart Hulk” (he didn’t come up with that).
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3 Exclusive Clip
This exclusive clip from Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sheds light on how and why Abomination joined Wong in that curious sequence from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must...
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
Sigourney Weaver Teases Her 'Goofy' Role in Avatar: The Way of Water
Sigourney Weaver has teased her "goofy" character in Avatar: The Way of Water, explaining how this acting job has differed from her previous onscreen roles. In conversation with Interview magazine, Weaver briefly spoke about what it was like to return to the world of Pandora as an entirely new character. She admitted that playing Kiri, the adopted teenage daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), was "the biggest stretch" she's ever had to take as an actor and that she had to approach the role in a different kind of way.
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room
Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe
Check out the fun trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, an upcoming movie starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood. Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.
