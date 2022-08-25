ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with 2021 fatal Saratoga UTV crash

By Karen Madden, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
 6 days ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A 29-year-old man is facing a homicide by drunken driving charge for a fatal 2021 UTV crash.

Kurtis A. Wosick, of Wisconsin Rapids, made his initial appearance Thursday for the crash that killed Brianna Ginter, 22, of Wisconsin Rapids on July 4, 2021, in Saratoga.

Wood County Court Commissioner Richard Weymouth set a $500 cash bond for Wosick with the condition that he maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, during the early morning hours of July 4, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a UTV crash on Ranger Road in Saratoga. Ginter, who was on the ground next to the UTV when they arrived, had an injury to her head and no pulse. A deputy coroner pronounced her dead at the scene of the crash, according to the complaint.

Deputies smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Wosick, according to the complaint. He said he was driving the UTV when it crashed, according to the complaint.

Wosick told a Wood County sergeant that he was going west on Ranger Road when the UTV went sideways, according to the complaint. He said the next thing he remembered was the UTV coming to a stop. He tried to speak to Ginter, but she didn't respond and was pinned under the UTV, according to the complaint.

A blood sample showed Wosick had a blood-alcohol concentration of .140 percent, according to the complaint. The legal limit in Wisconsin is .08 percent.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources did a reconstruction of the crash. The UTV was going west on Ranger Road when it went off the north road edge, then turned back onto the road, went out of control, crossed the road and entered the south ditch where it hit a pole and stopped on its passenger side, according to the complaint.

Wosick's next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

WausauPilot

2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau news anchor dies at 27

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow

(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
