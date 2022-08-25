ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakefront Brewery to serve pumpkin pie cheese curds to pair with pumpkin ale and lager

By Jordyn Noennig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago
'Tis the season of pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin lagers and, apparently, pumpkin pie cheese curds.

Lakefront Brewery is serving pumpkin pie cheese curds with beer caramel as its curd of the day on Thursday.

Lakefront will also have both its pumpkin lager and brandy barrel-aged imperial pumpkin ale on tap.

Lakefront Brewery has been featuring different cheese curds of the day on Thursdays for two years.

"It is a fun way to experiment and flex our creativity with the item that customers have grown to love and associate with the restaurant," Kristin Hueneke, executive chef at Lakefront Brewery, said in an email. "We have thrown just about every wild idea at the cheese curd flavor of the week, and since our pumpkin beer varieties are making their seasonal debut, it was only right to pair them with pumpkin cheese curds."

The cheese curds are made with Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds, battered with pumpkin pie and Pumpkin Lager batter. They are then coated with pumpkin spiced flour and powdered sugar and then fried.

"The batter and spiced sugar mixture gives it a fried doughnut texture with the gooey savory center," Hueneke said.

The pumpkin pie cheese curds are available only today beginning at 3 p.m. For more information visit https://lakefrontbrewery.com/beer-hall/food.

Jordyn Noennig covers Wisconsin culture and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n. Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig. Call her at 262-446-6601 or email Jordyn.Noennig@jrn.com.

