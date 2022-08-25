ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

33-year-old man fatally stabbed in Dover early Wednesday during argument: police

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBuFJ_0hVE6iuc00

A 33-year-old man has died after being stabbed early Wednesday morning in Dover, Delaware State Police said.

The man charged with killing him is now in prison.

State police said that Robert Webb-Asare, also 33, and Ricky Waters were arguing at 4:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Planter's Run apartment complex when Webb-Asare pulled out a knife and stabbed Waters. Webb-Asare then ran away before police arrived.

Troopers said they found Waters in a car in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

MORE: Why the University of Delaware still takes money from the family behind OxyContin

Webb-Asare was found and arrested by police on charges of felony first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. He was incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with Delaware Online for updates.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 33-year-old man fatally stabbed in Dover early Wednesday during argument: police

Comments / 3

Lalayla Knows
5d ago

I bet they weren’t on their way to work. That’s the only reason I’m going to be in a parking lot that time of morning.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Felony Drug Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Chanel Fosque of Lincoln, DE and 28-year-old Christopher Thomas of Lincoln, DE for felony narcotics charges following an investigation that occurred in the Lincoln area on Tuesday afternoon. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 22000...
LINCOLN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Officers Cleared in Deadly Somerset County Police-involved Shooting

WESTOVER, Md. - The officers involved in a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in April in Somerset County have been cleared following an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. The attorney general's office on Wednesday announced the findings of its investigation into the April 25 shooting. According to the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WBOC

Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Oxycontin#Delaware State Police#Violent Crime#Oxycontin Webb Asare#Delaware Online#H Edelman#Delaware News Journal
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
FELTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Seaford

A 29-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in a 2-vehicle crash on Route 13 near Seaford. The woman was driving her SUV on Route 13 northbound near Camp Road around 6:10 a.m. when she swerved to try to avoid hitting a pickup truck moving at a slower speed, Delaware State Police said.
SEAFORD, DE
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS

Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
BRIDGETON, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Seaford Woman Killed In Rollover Crash Saturday Morning

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover

DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire

A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy