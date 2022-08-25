33-year-old man fatally stabbed in Dover early Wednesday during argument: police

A 33-year-old man has died after being stabbed early Wednesday morning in Dover, Delaware State Police said.

The man charged with killing him is now in prison.

State police said that Robert Webb-Asare, also 33, and Ricky Waters were arguing at 4:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Planter's Run apartment complex when Webb-Asare pulled out a knife and stabbed Waters. Webb-Asare then ran away before police arrived.

Troopers said they found Waters in a car in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Webb-Asare was found and arrested by police on charges of felony first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. He was incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with Delaware Online for updates.

