Washington Wizards Reportedly Interested In All-Star Guard

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Washington Wizards have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

The Washington Wizards have an intriguing roster that could surprise some people next season.

Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal make up a unique big-three, and they also have role players such as Will Barton and Monte Morris.

Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!"

He mentions several teams with interest, but the Wizards being on there is interesting.

They just re-signed Bradley Beal to a long-term deal, and he essentially plays the same position as Mitchell.

Both are scoring guards, who are also decent play-makers.

At the end of the day, they are both shooting guards.

Having them both on the same team would not make too much sense.

If they hypothetically ever got a deal done, it'd definitely spark a lot of interest from fans and the rest of the league.

That being said, it probably would not go well either.

Over the offseason, a lot of teams are always being mentioned as potential suitors for the next All-Star to be traded, but a lot of times the rumors never come to fruition.

Mitchell could very well end up getting traded, but the Wizards do not seem like the solution.