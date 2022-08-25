ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis mother killed, son arrested Wednesday

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0upo_0hVE6fGR00

A Clovis man is in custody after his mother was found dead Wednesday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

At about 7:05 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a call from a person requesting that officers respond to the 1200 block of North Lea Street. The caller relayed they believed Joann Caballero, 47, had been killed by her son Martin Caballero, 27.

When Clovis officers arrived on scene, they found Joann Caballero in a small detached residence on the property of the main home and noted that she had no signs of life.

Officers moved to the main home on the property, contacting the homeowner who granted them entry into the house. Within the home, officers spoke with Martin Caballero, who was in the bathroom. He was detained without incident and was taken to the Clovis Police Department.

Detectives of the Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating this as a homicide.

Martin Caballero was arrested on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#The Major Crimes Unit
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy