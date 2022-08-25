ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man injured in shooting outside south Des Moines convenience store

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 6 days ago
A shooting outside a south Des Moines convenience store left one person injured Thursday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the Des Moines Polk Department, said it appears an adult male was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a convenience store at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Indianola Avenue. Parizek did not believe the man's injuries were life-threatening.

The department's investigation into the shooting so far has shown the shooting was likely targeted, according to Parizek.

Police officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, Parizek said. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, according to the department's Twitter page.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

