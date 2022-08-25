It is time.

The bright lights go on for real.

High school football season got underway, sort of, Thursday night with Lemon Bay High at Lakewood Ranch High. The Manta Rays and Mustangs were canceled after less than a quarter of play with Lakewood Ranch leading 7-0 because of inclement weather.

Game of the Week for Week 1 of the high school football regular season: Booker High at Cardinal Mooney Catholic on Friday night at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium.

Strong bond: Cardinal Mooney football team has its own Band of Brothers

Previews and predictions: For Week 1 area high school football games

Players to watch in Sarasota/Manatee/Charlotte: Who are the area's most underrated high school football players in 2022?

Game of the Week: Dennis Maffezzoli's picks for the 2022 high school football season

Much has been made about the increased roster numbers for the Tornadoes, both with the players and the coaching staff under first-year coach Scottie Littles. The Cougars also have high hopes this season, even with the loss of quarterback Tayven Clark, who graduated. Cardinal Mooney is expected to be stout defensively.

There are a number of other big Week 1 games on the schedule involving some of the area, state and national powerhouses: Miami Central High at IMG Academy National; Riverview High at Sanford Seminole High; and Miami Northwestern High at Venice High.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Live scores: Week 1 high school football games in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties