COVID-19: Cases, hospitalizations continue on downward trend in Coachella Valley

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 6 days ago
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued their downward trend in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley this past week.

The nine Coachella Valley cities added 400 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is a nearly 4% decrease from the previous week's 415 cases.

Here is a full breakdown of confirmed total cases, deaths and recoveries by city since the start of the pandemic (with weekly changes shown in parentheses):

  • Cathedral City: 13,693 confirmed cases (+44); 152 deaths (+0); 13,483 recoveries (+35)
  • Coachella: 13,996 confirmed cases (+58); 121 deaths (+0); 13,816 recoveries (+45)
  • Desert Hot Springs: 8,432 confirmed cases (+33); 98 deaths (+0); 8,303 recoveries (+36)
  • Indian Wells: 692 confirmed cases (+1); 9 deaths (+1); 681 recoveries (+2)
  • Indio: 24,851 confirmed cases (+90); 285 deaths (+0); 24,463 recoveries (+93)
  • La Quinta: 9,167 confirmed cases (+49); 86 deaths (+0); 9,039 recoveries (+52)
  • Palm Desert: 10,713 confirmed cases (+58); 153 deaths (+0); 10,501 recoveries (+54)
  • Palm Springs: 9,011 confirmed cases (+57); 159 deaths (+0); 8,798 recoveries (+56)
  • Rancho Mirage: 3,159 confirmed cases (+10); 58 deaths (+0); 3,081 recoveries (+11)

There were also 65 COVID-19 cases reported in unincorporated communities in the week ending Wednesday:

  • Bermuda Dunes: 1,664 confirmed cases (+7); 13 deaths (+0); 1,647 recoveries (+7)
  • Desert Edge: 709 confirmed cases (+3); 22 deaths (+0); 684 recoveries (+3)
  • Desert Palms: 835 confirmed cases (+10); 35 deaths (+0); 797 recoveries (+11)
  • Garnet: 1,599 confirmed cases (+6); 23 deaths (+0); 1,570 recoveries (+5)
  • Mecca: 2,005 confirmed cases (+8); 23 deaths (+0); 1,975 recoveries (+10)
  • North Shore: 746 confirmed cases (+1); 1 death (+0); 744 recoveries (+1)
  • Oasis: 1,682 confirmed cases (+11); 9 deaths (+0); 1,660 recoveries (+7)
  • Sky Valley: 486 confirmed cases (+6); 7 deaths (+0); 474 recoveries (+4)
  • Thermal: 824 confirmed cases (+4); 10 deaths (+0); 809 recoveries (+2)
  • Thousand Palms: 2,026 confirmed cases (+9); 13 deaths (+0); 2,004 recoveries (+7)
  • Vista Santa Rosa: 630 confirmed cases (+0); 5 deaths (+0); 624 recoveries (+0)

A recent Palm Springs wastewater report shows there were an average of 504,331 viral copies per liter found in samples for Aug. 15 and 16, down from the previous week. Over at the Valley Sanitary District in Indio, the average number of viral copies per liter recorded increased in the last sample collected. On Aug. 18, the average was 263,566 viral copies per liter, while on Aug. 16 it was 121,485.

Both wastewater treatment plants show that the monthly average of viral copier per liter for August so far is significantly less than July's numbers.

Riverside County reported 2,869 COVID-19 cases between Friday and Wednesday. That is a 18% decrease in cases compared to the 3,516 cases reported the previous week.

While cases have decreased in recent weeks, Riverside County still has a "medium" community transmission level like other Southern California counties. Under this level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states people "may choose to wear a mask at any time" to protect themselves and others.

As of Wednesday, there were 153 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 15 people from Friday. There were 17 people in intensive care.

An additional five deaths from COVID-19 were reported between Friday and Wednesday in Riverside County, bringing the total to 6,640 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Riverside County, 59.6% of residents ages 6 months and older have completed their primary vaccine series, which includes both shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 29.9% of the population ages 5 and older has been boosted.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

