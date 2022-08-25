Butler will head to Bahamas as part of nonconference schedule
Butler has released its nonconference men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The Bulldogs have a revamped roster and are coming off an exhibition tour of Europe in which they went 4-0.
The Big East schedule will be released later.
Butler basketball 2022-23 nonconference schedule
(With date, day of week, location, opponent; *-exhibition)
Nov. 1, Tues., vs. Davenport*
Nov. 7, Mon., vs. New Orleans
Nov. 14, Mon., at Penn State
Nov. 17, Thurs., vs. St. Francis
Nov. 19, Sat., vs. Citadel
Nov. 23, Wed., vs. Tennessee at Paradise Island, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 24, Thurs., vs. BYU or USC at Paradise Island, Bahamas, 1:30 or 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 25, Fri., vs. TBA at Paradise Island, Bahamas
Nov. 30, Wed., vs. Kansas State
Dec. 3, Sat., vs. Tennessee Tech
Dec. 6, Tues., vs. Yale
Dec. 10, Sat., at California
