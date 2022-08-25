Women's Resource Center hosts Paws for Consent dog walk to raise awareness for sexual violence

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council considers 2 new homeless shelter proposals following recent closure of city's warming center
The Norman City Council discussed proposals for a new homeless shelter from two nonprofit organizations after the closing of the city’s warming shelter, during a special session Tuesday evening. The shelter, formerly located at 325 Comanche St., began operation in the winter 2020 with a 35-bed capacity but closed...
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser
Members of Pike Off OTA, a grassroots organization in opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes plan, protested outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign fundraiser Tuesday morning, calling for a response regarding the proposed turnpikes. Stitt announced in February 2022 the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, which is estimated to...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Ted Roof, once captain of imposing 'Black Watch,' now leads Sooners' defense to war
Nowadays, Ted Roof rocks a black leather jacket, but not so long ago, he was keeper of Georgia Tech's imposing "Black Watch." In the early 1980s under coach Bill Curry, Tech’s unique defensive system tormented opposing offenses. Yellowjacket defenders had to earn the Black Watch designation as they were not automatically in the club. If initiated, a black stripe was drawn in the center of the white and gold helmets. Roof, a former All-American linebacker, chose who was in the Black Watch and who wasn’t.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis among Sooners captains for UTEP game
Oklahoma announced five captains Tuesday ahead of its season opener against Texas El Paso on Saturday. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Sixth-year senior defensive back Justin Broiles, fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White and senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu are OU's defensive captains.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners release depth chart for UTEP game — Jaden Davis starts at corner, Davis Beville backup QB
Oklahoma released a week one depth chart Monday ahead of its matchup with Texas El Paso on Saturday. In front of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners’ starting offensive line consists of Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, and McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym and Chris Murray at left guard, center and right guard, respectively.
