Women's Resource Center hosts Paws for Consent dog walk to raise awareness for sexual violence

Nowadays, Ted Roof rocks a black leather jacket, but not so long ago, he was keeper of Georgia Tech's imposing "Black Watch." In the early 1980s under coach Bill Curry, Tech’s unique defensive system tormented opposing offenses. Yellowjacket defenders had to earn the Black Watch designation as they were not automatically in the club. If initiated, a black stripe was drawn in the center of the white and gold helmets. Roof, a former All-American linebacker, chose who was in the Black Watch and who wasn’t.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO