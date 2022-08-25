Read full article on original website
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
Study: Triangle among one of the best places in the U.S. to buy a home
Raleigh, N.C. — Cary is among one of the best mid-sized cities to buy a home in the U.S., according to a new report released by WalletHub. Researches considered many variables, from home values, economic environment and affordability. Cary was ranked third-best on WalletHub's list while Durham was ranked...
Introduce your child to theatre at one of these shows
Raleigh, N.C. — If your child hasn't been to the theatre yet, one of these shows is a great opportunity to introduce them to stage performances. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen (DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham) - Based on the hit Disney movie, this show features more than a dozen new songs. Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
Museums in Fayetteville that are worth visiting
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville's population is more than 210,000 and is still growing along with the city's reputation. As more people discover Fayetteville, they also discover all the museums that the city has to offer. But what kind of museums in Fayetteville should you visit?. Are some better than...
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
Internet, cell phone service down at 3 Wake County schools
Raleigh, N.C. — Internet and phone service was down Tuesday at three schools in Wake County on the first week of classes. The outage was reported around 9 a.m. by district officials and was affecting Leesville Road elementary, middle and high schools. It's unclear at this time what caused...
NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned
KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Fayetteville police: Man out on bond removes monitoring device, last known to be in Red Springs
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said a man with a felony conviction has removed his electronic monitoring device, prompting a search for him. On Sunday night, Bryan McDonald removed his device, according to police. His last known location was around Goose Pond Road in Red Springs. Police do not...
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Kenly votes to terminate town manager at center of police force complaints
Kenly, N.C. — Kenly is forcing out its town manager. Tuesday, Council members voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract. The decision comes about a month after Kenly's entire police force resigned over claims Jones created a difficult work environment. After meeting in a...
Duke freshman Whitehead undergoes surgery for foot fracture
Durham, N.C. — Duke freshman men's basketball forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot, the program announced. The surgical procedure was performed by Duke Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Amendola to repair the injury sustained on August 29 during a team workout. Whitehead will begin his rehab immediately and is expected to play this fall, the school said.
Raleigh native Ari Chambers turns her love for women's sports into new WNBA basketball
A new WNBA Wilson basketball design shines a bright light on the city of Raleigh. It’s because of Raleigh native Ari Chambers, now a well-known WNBA host and successful business woman. The effort is part of Chambers' mission to boost women’s sports as well as her own hometown.
Holliday: Maye legacy at UNC continues to grow as Drake stars in debut
What a beginning for Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman passed for 294 yards and five touchdowns, missing on just 8 of his 37 attempts. He also ran for 55, jump starting his night with a 42 yard draw play in a driving rain which led directly to UNC’s first score. It was storybook stuff. But to fully grasp this latest version of “Maye magic” one must go back to the year where it all began: 1982.
