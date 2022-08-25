ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

ALDI deals Aug. 31-Sept 6: Peaches, Baby Bella Mushrooms, blueberries, ground beef, jumbo franks, cheese, pudding cups, refried beans, graham crackers

ALDI has new sales starting August 31 including peaches, Baby Bella Mushrooms, blueberries, ground beef, jumbo franks, deli-sliced cheddar cheese, pudding cups, refried beans, marshmallows, graham crackers, chips, aluminum foil and more.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Turkey, NC
Florida State
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Introduce your child to theatre at one of these shows

Raleigh, N.C. — If your child hasn't been to the theatre yet, one of these shows is a great opportunity to introduce them to stage performances. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen (DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham) - Based on the hit Disney movie, this show features more than a dozen new songs. Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Museums in Fayetteville that are worth visiting

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville's population is more than 210,000 and is still growing along with the city's reputation. As more people discover Fayetteville, they also discover all the museums that the city has to offer. But what kind of museums in Fayetteville should you visit?. Are some better than...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned

KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
KENLY, NC
WRAL News

Duke freshman Whitehead undergoes surgery for foot fracture

Durham, N.C. — Duke freshman men's basketball forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot, the program announced. The surgical procedure was performed by Duke Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Amendola to repair the injury sustained on August 29 during a team workout. Whitehead will begin his rehab immediately and is expected to play this fall, the school said.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Maye legacy at UNC continues to grow as Drake stars in debut

What a beginning for Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman passed for 294 yards and five touchdowns, missing on just 8 of his 37 attempts. He also ran for 55, jump starting his night with a 42 yard draw play in a driving rain which led directly to UNC’s first score. It was storybook stuff. But to fully grasp this latest version of “Maye magic” one must go back to the year where it all began: 1982.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

 https://www.wral.com

