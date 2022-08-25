Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
California’s ICE Ban Could Hinge on GOP-Led Lawsuit
California is poised to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035—if, that is, the state is able to defeat a lawsuit filed in May of 2022 seeking to revoke the state's authority to regulate emissions from new vehicles like the 2023 Ford F-150. This authority—enabled by a waiver from the federal government, and once revoked by the Trump Admin—allows the state to set its own emissions standards, and given that many states follow California's emissions standards, its regulations affects a broad swath of the country. If the lawsuit succeeds and California's waiver is revoked, its ICE ban would fail, too.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
Tesla Scrapping Radar Plans And Upgrading Older Cars To Tesla Vision
It seems not a day goes by without some Tesla news surrounding Autopilot and the Full Self-Drive (FSD) tech. At one time, the technology was apparently leading the way towards autonomy, but a string of incidents and NHTSA investigations has opened up criticism of the latest Tesla Vision. Now it seems Tesla is making a bold move by scrapping its future plans for radar tech and even replacing older cars using it with new Tesla Vision camera-based functionality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BMW EVs May Be Saved By Mexico
After the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law by President Joseph Biden, the number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids that qualify for the $7,500 tax credit dwindled significantly. This is because the act requires final assembly in North America, meaning the United States, Mexico, or Canada. Among the German automakers, BMW lucked out the most with two vehicles on the list: the BMW X5 Hybrid, which is built in South Carolina, and the BMW 3 Series Hybrid, which is built in Mexico.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Washington Examiner
Gov. Newsom wants California to spend up to $20 million to cover out-of-state abortions
California is preparing to spend big to bring women from states with abortion bans to its clinics. The liberal state has earmarked up to $20 million for the plan. It comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a "sanctuary state" for women seeking abortions who cannot get one in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford F-150 Expedition Truck Salvaged From Icy Arctic Ocean Floor
The heavily modified F-150 and its massive 44-inch tires sank to the bottom of the bay near the Tasmania Islands in Canada's far-northern Nunavut territory. Apparently, the sinking happened "in an area of rapidly shifting ice on a heavy current," and the group simply left the truck, continuing north. Thankfully, the truck died for a good cause. The Transglobal Car Expedition completed the world's first overland wheeled crossing from Canada's continental shelf to the high Arctic. We should also point out this is a longitudinal circumnavigation, not a latitudinal one, and a small step on the 16-man team's route to circumnavigation.
FOXBusiness
Diesel and heating fuel supplies dangerously low
Diesel and heating oil supplies are dangerously low in the Northeast compared to the recent average, prompting concerns from officials as winter approaches. Diesel fuel and heating oil, which comprise the distillate category, are 63% below the five-year average in New England and 58% below the same average from Maryland to New York, according to a survey by the Department of Energy. The agency said that gasoline inventories are not as bad but are still at their lowest levels in nearly a decade along the entire East Coast.
Slick 69 Camaro Restomod Available With Gas Or Electric Power
Kindred Motorworks is a relatively new restomodding shop based in California. It takes a unique approach to the current EV restomodding trend. Its website mentions that the people behind the scenes geek out about the torque provided by electric motors but that they also love a good whiff of gasoline.
Audi Enters Formula 1, NY Wants To Mandate Speed Limiters, Toyota GR86 Engines Could Blow At Any Time: Cold Start
Good morning, hello to a new week, and welcome to Cold Start. Since your last roundup on Friday morning, we've reported on Rimac's belief that future cars will hit 60 mph in under one second, seen a new Nissan Z crashed by a dealer employee, and discussed Elon Musk's controversial claim that the Tesla Cybertruck will be legal without wing mirrors while verifying what the NHTSA claims on the matter.
Economist sounds alarm on green energy as Americans struggle with costs: 'Europe is telling us a big story'
As reports indicate over 20 million Americans are struggling to keep pace with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on growing concerns over the plummeting home prices and the left's green energy push as a costly alternative to fossil fuels. "Americans should be paying attention...
Carscoops
Panasonic May Establish A New $4 Billion EV Battery Factory In Oklahoma
Panasonic may build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory in the United States. The company is a key supplier to Tesla and in mid-July, separately confirmed that it would establish a $4 billion EV battery factory in Kansas to produce and supply Tesla with its 4680 cells. It is understood that the new site in Oklahoma would have a similar capacity to the Kansas factory.
Tesla Full Self-Driving Stymied By Larger-Than-Average Stop Signs
Tesla has been sending out many mixed messages regarding the camera versus radar debate, but a recent discovery may prove that switching back to radar may be a better move. Tesla is doing the exact opposite, however. In May this year, Elon Musk promised full self-driving within a year. This...
Tesla Owners Go On Hunger Strike To Force Fix Of Their Cars
Norway is, in many ways, the place to own an electric vehicle. Norwegian infrastructure is much more vast than ours here in America, and the Norwegian community surrounding EVs is very robust. Although, according to a group of Tesla owners, the cars themselves aren't so stellar. At least, their particular Teslas aren't and they have started a hunger strike to get the attention of the company.
CarBuzz.com
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 9