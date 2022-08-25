ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Macx_0hVE4ZqX00

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7zJ8_0hVE4ZqX00

GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK RED ARE STOPPED VEHICLES.

On scene we learn two vehicles involved and an unknown number injured.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> The largest and heaviest helicopter of U.S. Military, CH-53K Stallion

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us one rear-ended another at highway speeds, both were in the northbound lanes.

The crash location is I-49 north of Tipton Ford in northbound lanes, mile marker 34.8.

Metro Towing removed both vehicles from the crash scene. Traffic was flowing as normal about 80 minutes after the crash.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow news as it is happening where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Joplin Police Fallen Officers Memorial Golf Tournament BIT.ly/3uKfiOA • Pickup ends on its side after S Rangeline crash BIT.ly/3ACSenh #FakeNews posts online, police alert public BIT.ly/3AF585i • Child Sex Offender from Joplin: Life in Prison BIT.ly/3AQJj2V • Ottawa Co. Jail Disturbance BIT.ly/3ceLoMo • Joplin City Council Special Session Aug 22 BIT.ly/3R0HaGN • Have you seen this missing CJ teen BIT.ly/3wlM3lS • 2 Okla. Deputies shot, one dies BIT.ly/3QKu8xE

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.

NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
CLEVER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
WIBW

Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KTTS

Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead

(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
STONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Vehicles#Google Maps#Traffic Accident#Newton Co Deputies#Newton Co Ambulance#Modot#U S Military#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Jlnews#Ottawa Co
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman dies after crash in Marionville

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Kansas Man Drowns in Stockton Lake

A Kansas man drowned Tuesday afternoon in Stockton Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 60-year-old John G. Gray of Fort Scott, Kansas, was last spoken to at 8 a.m., Monday. The circumstances of his drowning are unknown, but was pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m., by Cedar County Deputy Coroner Frank Brumfield.
FORT SCOTT, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49

LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
LAMAR, MO
933kwto.com

Man & Woman Die In Burning Car

Two people are dead after a crash on Missouri Highway 413 south of Galena. The Highway Patrol says that a car driven by 84 year old Kenneth Runge of Kimberling City ran off the road on a curve, struck a tree, caught fire and burned. Runge and a passenger, 80...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy