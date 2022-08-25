I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.

GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT. NOTE THE RED AND DARK RED ARE STOPPED VEHICLES.

On scene we learn two vehicles involved and an unknown number injured.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> The largest and heaviest helicopter of U.S. Military, CH-53K Stallion

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us one rear-ended another at highway speeds, both were in the northbound lanes.

The crash location is I-49 north of Tipton Ford in northbound lanes, mile marker 34.8.

Metro Towing removed both vehicles from the crash scene. Traffic was flowing as normal about 80 minutes after the crash.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow news as it is happening where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Joplin Police Fallen Officers Memorial Golf Tournament BIT.ly/3uKfiOA • Pickup ends on its side after S Rangeline crash BIT.ly/3ACSenh • #FakeNews posts online, police alert public BIT.ly/3AF585i • Child Sex Offender from Joplin: Life in Prison BIT.ly/3AQJj2V • Ottawa Co. Jail Disturbance BIT.ly/3ceLoMo • Joplin City Council Special Session Aug 22 BIT.ly/3R0HaGN • Have you seen this missing CJ teen BIT.ly/3wlM3lS • 2 Okla. Deputies shot, one dies BIT.ly/3QKu8xE

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.