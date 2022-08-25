ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Atmore Advance

Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF

Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Industry
City
Cloverdale, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Business
WSFA

A week of much lower rain chances!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an extended period of wet weather, we are finally looking ahead to a drier workweek! As we get ready to wrap up August there will be limited rain chances... that doesn’t mean we are completely without showers and thunderstorms on radar each afternoon, but most towns won’t experience a lot of wet weather between now and Thursday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Here’s where September tropical systems usually form

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With a very quiet year thus far it may seem strange to think the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is about to arrive as the calendar flips to September on Thursday. September is recognized as the peak month of hurricane season. September 10th is recognized...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Goodwater woman killed in head-on collision

A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Jaclyn M. Fisher was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Sienna which was being driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor of Alexander city. Fisher died at the scene. Taylor was taken...
GOODWATER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Power Outage#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 lane closed due to two-vehicle crash

UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened. SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254. […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
ALA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
WSFA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
GEORGIANA, AL
WSFA

Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Update: Totals Released from Stuff the Truck Food Drive for MPS Students

We now know how much food was collected at this year’s Stuff the Truck food drive to help students in need in Montgomery Public Schools. Saturday, members of Tie and Doll, Inc. and Alabama News Network were at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie in Montgomery to accept donations of food and money for MPS students who may not have enough to eat due to family hardships.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy