We now know how much food was collected at this year’s Stuff the Truck food drive to help students in need in Montgomery Public Schools. Saturday, members of Tie and Doll, Inc. and Alabama News Network were at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie in Montgomery to accept donations of food and money for MPS students who may not have enough to eat due to family hardships.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO