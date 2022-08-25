Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
WSFA
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Atmore Advance
Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF
Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
Family desperate for info as search continues for missing father from Alabama
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. Barber was in Valley, Alabama, and said he planned on returning to Loxley, where he was staying with friends. His family […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
A week of much lower rain chances!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an extended period of wet weather, we are finally looking ahead to a drier workweek! As we get ready to wrap up August there will be limited rain chances... that doesn’t mean we are completely without showers and thunderstorms on radar each afternoon, but most towns won’t experience a lot of wet weather between now and Thursday.
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
WSFA
Here’s where September tropical systems usually form
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With a very quiet year thus far it may seem strange to think the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is about to arrive as the calendar flips to September on Thursday. September is recognized as the peak month of hurricane season. September 10th is recognized...
ABC 33/40 News
Goodwater woman killed in head-on collision
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Jaclyn M. Fisher was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Sienna which was being driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor of Alexander city. Fisher died at the scene. Taylor was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama man riding bicycle struck, killed by motorist, state police report
An Alabama man riding a bicycle was critically injured and later died after he was struck by a car on Monday. Raymond P. Butler, 74, of Eclectic, was critically injured Monday evening, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee, Alabama state police reported.
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 lane closed due to two-vehicle crash
UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened. SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
alabamanews.net
Update: Totals Released from Stuff the Truck Food Drive for MPS Students
We now know how much food was collected at this year’s Stuff the Truck food drive to help students in need in Montgomery Public Schools. Saturday, members of Tie and Doll, Inc. and Alabama News Network were at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie in Montgomery to accept donations of food and money for MPS students who may not have enough to eat due to family hardships.
Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
Scammers targeting Lee County residents, threatening arrest if fees not paid with Green Dot card
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a scam making the rounds in East Alabama. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 29, 2022, authorities began to receive numerous reports about a phone scam, with the scammer telling potential victims they have a warrant out for their […]
Comments / 1