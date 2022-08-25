Read full article on original website
Slate
Why Some Democrats Are Running Away From Biden’s Student Debt Relief
The reactions among Republicans towards Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program have been strong. In some cases, well beyond what’s merited by a policy disagreement. (“Hell is real and these people will burn.”) But if Republicans are united in their scorn for the move, Democrats have...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Slate
What Is With These GOP Candidates Fawning Over the Confederacy and Saying Other Horrible Things?
In recent days, Democratic candidates in key battleground states have moved ahead of Republicans in polls for critical midterm elections. And though many analysts have rightfully pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as a key reason, a lot of blame for the GOP’s apparently lowering fortunes can be placed in the absolute nuttiness of their candidates—something Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delicately referred to a few days ago as “candidate quality.”
Slate
Is This Time Different for Donald Trump?
The old law school aphorism holds that “if the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”. With Tuesday night’s Justice Department filing in response...
