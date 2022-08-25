ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate

Why Some Democrats Are Running Away From Biden’s Student Debt Relief

The reactions among Republicans towards Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program have been strong. In some cases, well beyond what’s merited by a policy disagreement. (“Hell is real and these people will burn.”) But if Republicans are united in their scorn for the move, Democrats have...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Slate

What Is With These GOP Candidates Fawning Over the Confederacy and Saying Other Horrible Things?

In recent days, Democratic candidates in key battleground states have moved ahead of Republicans in polls for critical midterm elections. And though many analysts have rightfully pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as a key reason, a lot of blame for the GOP’s apparently lowering fortunes can be placed in the absolute nuttiness of their candidates—something Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delicately referred to a few days ago as “candidate quality.”
Slate

Is This Time Different for Donald Trump?

The old law school aphorism holds that “if the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”. With Tuesday night’s Justice Department filing in response...
