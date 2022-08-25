ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
ourstate.com

Beaufort’s Eden by the Sea

Two words in red capital letters posted on the garden gate speak volumes about the Southern hospitality that’s been cultivated at this 150-year-old Victorian home: BROWSERS WELCOME. The lilies, petunias, hydrangeas, and canoe plants that grow outside the Pecan Tree Inn are not just for guests to enjoy. Locals...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
WNCT

Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Beaufort County, NC
WITN

Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3400 block of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County

With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Mavi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility

- Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]

