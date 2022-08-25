Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
ourstate.com
Beaufort’s Eden by the Sea
Two words in red capital letters posted on the garden gate speak volumes about the Southern hospitality that’s been cultivated at this 150-year-old Victorian home: BROWSERS WELCOME. The lilies, petunias, hydrangeas, and canoe plants that grow outside the Pecan Tree Inn are not just for guests to enjoy. Locals...
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County puppy injured after being shot on the mend, needs a name
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too. The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, […]
WITN
Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3400 block of...
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
WITN
Pitt County
With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Pet of the Week: Mavi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility
- Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to...
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)
Pre-Bid Conference and site visit: Scheduled for September 7th, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Meet at Lenoir County Public Schools Maintenance Office, 500 Abbott Street, Kinston NC 28504. Inspection of the site(s) shall be scheduled immediately after the Pre-Bid Conference. Complete site visit is mandatory.
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
WITN
Emergency response coordinators explain how to be prepared for hurricanes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people in Eastern Carolina know it’s important to have a kit ready in case of a hurricane, but they’re not the only ones who have to prepare. Health officials spend countless hours saving lives when neighborhoods and communities are destroyed. WITN talked to...
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
Comments / 0