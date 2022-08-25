Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking Nevadans to light up purple and turquoise for suicide prevention week. People across the state are asked to light their skylines up from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as a way to remember the lives lost to suicide and to remind people across the state they are not alone in their struggles.
KOLO TV Reno
New superintendent talks transportation, safety during town hall
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a month into her new role, new Washoe County School District superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield is giving families insight into her priorities. The first in a series of town hall meetings took place Tuesday night. The new leader of Nevada’s second-largest school district answered...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for the Arts for All Nevada’s largest fundraiser ever, “A Night at the Mansion”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Night at the Mansion is an evening of exploration and creativity hosted by Arts for All Nevada. This 21 and older event is fundraiser for all the amazing work the non-profit does to bring quality fine art classes to the public and implement art programs in the school systems.
KOLO TV Reno
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Growing Up Reno: Frey Ranch makes whiskey from ground to glass, and gives back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Frey Ranch’s whiskey harvest began earlier this month. It’s the peak season for owners, Colby and Ashley Frey, to harvest their grains and begin to make their whiskey - all of which is done right there on Frey Ranch in Fallon. That means that...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
KOLO TV Reno
New affordable housing breaks ground in Carson City Thursday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is scheduled to break ground Thursday in Carson City. The housing will be 160-unit complex called Sierra Flats. Phase one of the construction will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family units with average rental prices expected to be between $450 and $1,150.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rhythm & Rawhide is the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser that support the non-profit’s various programs. Debby Herman the Reno Rodeo Foundation President, Jeff Turnipseed the Rhythm & Rawhide Chair, and Jason Altieri the Rhythm & Rawhide Music Director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Meet the brand behind the “Reno Made Me Do It” slogan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crystal Galas and her partner, Anthony Galas, moved to Reno 12 years ago, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that she took the leap of faith to start her own business. The two created a graphic tee and accessories line that has turned into...
KOLO TV Reno
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us may not be able to identify a Sugar Pine, but the cones can’t be missed. They sometimes grow to more than 12 inches long. It is the pinecones which may one day help the magnificent species return in full to the Tahoe Basin.
KOLO TV Reno
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chiropractic neurology dives deeper into brain health
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a board certified chiropractic neurologist and a chiropractic physician. He’s a frequent contributor to KOLO 8′s Morning Break helping people live their best lives by understanding how the brain impacts their overall health. Monday, Dr. Gates explained in further...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
KOLO TV Reno
Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada soccer falls at Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s soccer was defeated by Idaho 1-0 at the Kibbie Dome on Sunday. Idaho fired nine shots compared to the Pack’s six, but all Nevada’s shots were hit on frame. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall recorded a season-high of four saves in...
Comments / 0