Reno, NV

Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 6 days ago
KOLO TV Reno

Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking Nevadans to light up purple and turquoise for suicide prevention week. People across the state are asked to light their skylines up from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as a way to remember the lives lost to suicide and to remind people across the state they are not alone in their struggles.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New superintendent talks transportation, safety during town hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a month into her new role, new Washoe County School District superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield is giving families insight into her priorities. The first in a series of town hall meetings took place Tuesday night. The new leader of Nevada’s second-largest school district answered...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UNR to allow bird scooters on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New affordable housing breaks ground in Carson City Thursday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is scheduled to break ground Thursday in Carson City. The housing will be 160-unit complex called Sierra Flats. Phase one of the construction will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family units with average rental prices expected to be between $450 and $1,150.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rhythm & Rawhide is the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser that support the non-profit’s various programs. Debby Herman the Reno Rodeo Foundation President, Jeff Turnipseed the Rhythm & Rawhide Chair, and Jason Altieri the Rhythm & Rawhide Music Director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.
RENO, NV
#Jtnn
KOLO TV Reno

Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada soccer falls at Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s soccer was defeated by Idaho 1-0 at the Kibbie Dome on Sunday. Idaho fired nine shots compared to the Pack’s six, but all Nevada’s shots were hit on frame. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall recorded a season-high of four saves in...
RENO, NV

