Maybe that’s why they taste like chicken. Alligator found hanging around drive-thru lane at Mississippi Popeye’s restaurant.

At least one alligator decided he loves that chicken from Popeye’s

The Laurel Police Department posted a picture of a three-foot alligator that was reportedly found around the local Popeye’s in Laurel on Monday.

WHLT in Hattiesburg and Laurel reported that the alligator was seen by restaurant staff hanging around the drive-thru lane of the restaurant on Leontyne Price Boulevard.

“Officer Giangrosso made a new friend today. Located under a dumpster on Leontyne Price,” the police department posted with a picture of the alligator.

The animal was captured by the local animal control officer and a game warden with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The gator was relocated and set free outside the city limits, the report said.

Officials say they suspect the gator turned up at the restaurant because of recent heavy rains in the area.

