Beauty & Fashion

Elle

Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe

Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
thezoereport.com

This Is How Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, & Bella Hadid Style Their Loafers

Every keen-eyed street style aficionado knows that Zoë Kravitz is the ultimate cool girl in fashion. She loves to put an unconventional spin on familiar wardrobe staples. Think: wearing a khaki green trench instead of a classic beige one, or pairing her go-to cropped tank and jeans with a pair of Mary Jane ballet flats to elevate the look. The latest addition to the actor’s inspirational style file is a paring of white socks with loafers, which Kravitz recently sported as she stepped out to grab a coffee in New York City. The subtle yet clever combo was a perfect finishing touch to the star’s casual and polished outfit.
In Style

Scarlett Johansson Shared Her DIY Tinted Moisturizer Hack With Me, and Now It's All I'm Using

In the midst of the heatwave that hit New York City in August (or this whole summer if I'm being real), you could not have convinced me to leave my air-conditioned home for anything other than a refreshingly frigid movie theater. But when I was offered a chance to meet with The Outset co-founders, actress Scarlett Johansson and former member of the InStyle team Kate Foster, I obviously said yes.
Hailey Bieber
thezoereport.com

Tessa Thompson Turned Her Necklace Into A Hair Accessory & It’s Honestly Beauty Genius

Of all the glittering, star-studded film festivals and award shows out there, Venice always feels especially glamorous. Maybe it’s the way actors and directors glide right up to the red carpet on gondolas or the caliber of film that premieres at the festival — maybe it’s the way the week-long event always yields some of the best celebrity looks of the year. Tessa Thompson, in town to promote new film The Listener, is already a top-tier fashion and beauty icon any day of the week, but her festival choices are carefully-selected perfection. Tessa Thompson’s Venice Film Festival red carpet look — the first one so far, that is — combines her eye for accessories and of-the-moment beauty trends with the effortless-seeming cool-girl appeal that’s made her a style icon.
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Moves On With Orlando Bloom After Pete Davidson Split? Katy Perry Allegedly 'Peeved', Doesn't Trust Kanye West's Ex

Kim Kardashian was spotted getting flirty with Katy Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, just weeks after her shocking split from Pete Davidson, a new report claimed. Sources told Woman’s Day, in its latest edition, that Kim Kardashian was sighted getting a bit cozy with Orlando Bloom at an event in Beverly Hills on August 17. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen clutching The Kardashians star's hand as they shared a laugh together.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After Catching Them ‘Heavily Making Out’

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be filled with drama, to say the least! While in Cancun, Mexico, for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, Katie Maloney caught ex Tom Schwartz “heavily making out” with co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who is also on the show. And needless to say, it did not go over well. An eyewitness at the wedding who saw the whole thing go down told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all of the details about their steamy makeout sessions and what happened when Katie caught Tom and Raquel red-handed.
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
StyleCaster

Here’s Where A-Rod Was During J-Lo & Ben’s Wedding & What He Thinks of Them Getting Married

After their publicized breakup last year, many fans are asking: where was Alex Rodriguez during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?  Well, A-Rod was working out, as usual. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Yankees baseball player was seen at UFC Gym in Miami during the weekend of J-Lo and Ben’s nuptials. “He was very cool, inviting and easygoing,” LJ Smooth said who spotted him at the gym. “He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him.” J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on...
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
