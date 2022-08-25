ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County police ID alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3 people

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after police say she shot three people at a shipping warehouse in Henry County on Thursday afternoon.

Jasmine Hollis, 23, of McDonough, was arrested after the shooting at the Project Verte warehouse at 250 Declaration Drive, Henry County police confirmed on social media Friday morning.

On Thursday, around 12:20 p.m., the Henry County Police Department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough.

Our partners at WSB-TV were at the scene where multiple police agencies were on the scene, and hundreds of employees had vacated the building.

Hollis was booked into the Henry County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

All of the injuries suffered during the incident were non-life-threatening, according to Henry County Police.

The details leading to the incident are still being investigated, police said.

Hollis had an initial court appearance on Friday where she was denied bond.

