Saint Louis, MO

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
FanSided

Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

KC Chiefs lose Matt Dickerson to Atlanta Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs only lost one player to waivers after active roster cuts: Matt Dickerson to the Atlanta Falcons. If the Kansas City Chiefs want the ability to stack their practice squad with almost every promising player they were forced to cut before the NFL’s deadline to reach the 53-man roster on Tuesday, they have it. That’s because the Chiefs only had a single player claimed on the waiver wire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win

The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

