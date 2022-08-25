Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL・
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
Astros promoting top prospects for Sept. is slap in the face to Yankees fans
Who’s ready for Sept. 1 Roster Expansion Day, an exciting opportunity for contenders to get a two-person infusion of talent, pretenders to give some of their most deserving top prospects a chance to shine, and the Yankees to add two unexciting bullpen depth pieces at best?. With so little...
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
KC Chiefs lose Matt Dickerson to Atlanta Falcons
The Kansas City Chiefs only lost one player to waivers after active roster cuts: Matt Dickerson to the Atlanta Falcons. If the Kansas City Chiefs want the ability to stack their practice squad with almost every promising player they were forced to cut before the NFL’s deadline to reach the 53-man roster on Tuesday, they have it. That’s because the Chiefs only had a single player claimed on the waiver wire.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win
The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
FanSided
