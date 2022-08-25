ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore parents react to many back-to-school unknowns

School starts Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the area, but local school districts still have hundreds of jobs to fill. School districts are now relying on backup plans to make sure classrooms are filled come Monday. That includes reaching out to retired teachers and substitutes to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Twins at TU offer scholarships to those who serve their communities

A set of identical twins attending Towson University are helping people however they can, through tutoring, teaching and giving away supplies. They started a scholarship for people who serve their community and want to better their futures. Malachi and Rasul Wright are both on full scholarships at Towson University. Their...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anti-violence group hosts community walk to engage with young people

Anti-violence groups kicked off the new school year with calls to action. The group, We Our Us, held a community walk in northwest Baltimore on Monday, the same street where a mass shooting happened last week. They're hoping to work alongside city efforts to curb the violence, while engaging young people.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Annapolis mother hopes to change stigma around drug abuse

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis mother knows the pain of overdose all too well. Her son, Paul, overdosed and died back in 2017 when he was just 34. WBAL-TV 11 News introduces that mom and her mission to shift the stigma around drug use. Jessie Dunleavy keeps memories of her son Paul everywhere, from pictures around the house to poetry Paul wrote. Memories she holds close because they are all that's left.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore woman hosts 'Black Mall' events for creatives, artisans

A woman in Baltimore is making a difference in the city through cultural events and fundraising. Chin-Yer Wright recently won an important award for her hard work. She showed 11 News how she put her stamp on the community. At a recent 'Black Mall' event in downtown Baltimore, Wright was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patrons discuss closure of Baltimore's North Avenue Market

Two years ago, the North Avenue Market opened offering free entertainment. This week, organizers announced it's now closed for good. The North Avenue Market was a place for people to come to play free arcade games, listen to music and get a bite to eat, but now that's all over.
BALTIMORE, MD

