ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis mother knows the pain of overdose all too well. Her son, Paul, overdosed and died back in 2017 when he was just 34. WBAL-TV 11 News introduces that mom and her mission to shift the stigma around drug use. Jessie Dunleavy keeps memories of her son Paul everywhere, from pictures around the house to poetry Paul wrote. Memories she holds close because they are all that's left.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO