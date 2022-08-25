ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Annapolis mother hopes to change stigma around drug abuse

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis mother knows the pain of overdose all too well. Her son, Paul, overdosed and died back in 2017 when he was just 34. WBAL-TV 11 News introduces that mom and her mission to shift the stigma around drug use. Jessie Dunleavy keeps memories of her son Paul everywhere, from pictures around the house to poetry Paul wrote. Memories she holds close because they are all that's left.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patrons discuss closure of Baltimore's North Avenue Market

Two years ago, the North Avenue Market opened offering free entertainment. This week, organizers announced it's now closed for good. The North Avenue Market was a place for people to come to play free arcade games, listen to music and get a bite to eat, but now that's all over.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead inside Glen Burnie home

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home in Glen Burnie early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City schools without AC will dismiss early for rest of the week

Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss early for the rest of the week, officials told 11 News. Even though they're getting advanced notice, parents are still frustrated. The city school district is promising to address the issue as it continues to stay on top of maintenance. The school...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia store to open in Baltimore imminently

Patagonia Inc. will open its first Maryland outdoor clothing and gear store this summer in Baltimore. The Ventura, California-based brand is currently in the process of building out its 15,000-square-foot space at 700 S. Caroline St. between Fells Point and Harbor East, and is aiming for a September opening, said Kira Nissley, leasing manager with Harbor East Management Group.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anti-violence group hosts community walk to engage with young people

Anti-violence groups kicked off the new school year with calls to action. The group, We Our Us, held a community walk in northwest Baltimore on Monday, the same street where a mass shooting happened last week. They're hoping to work alongside city efforts to curb the violence, while engaging young people.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore parents react to many back-to-school unknowns

School starts Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the area, but local school districts still have hundreds of jobs to fill. School districts are now relying on backup plans to make sure classrooms are filled come Monday. That includes reaching out to retired teachers and substitutes to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area

Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore entertainment complex featuring Topgolf near complete

Things are moving right along at the Warner Street Entertainment District, the area between the Horseshoe Casino and the stadiums that will soon feature two new world-class venues. What used to be an area filled with abandoned warehouses and a parking lot now has a lot of construction underway on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore

A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on Tuesday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Annabel Lee Tavern in Canton hits the market

Annabel Lee, Baltimore's Edgar Allan Poe-themed tavern, is for sale. The Canton bar and restaurant's days may be numbered, according to a recent Facebook post, but it will stay open as it searches for a buyer. "As the fall approaches and the season of Poe commences — this will likely...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore woman hosts 'Black Mall' events for creatives, artisans

A woman in Baltimore is making a difference in the city through cultural events and fundraising. Chin-Yer Wright recently won an important award for her hard work. She showed 11 News how she put her stamp on the community. At a recent 'Black Mall' event in downtown Baltimore, Wright was...
BALTIMORE, MD

