ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reese Witherspoon is throwing a family-friendly Nashville party for her new children's book

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4TVA_0hVE2rT500

Nashville native Reese Witherspoon returns to Music City in October for a night celebrating her new children's book.

The Academy Award-winning actor and entertainment entrepreneur hosts a family-friendly release party Oct. 7 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for "Busy Betty," her debut kids book.

The night features an on-stage conversation with Witherspoon and a to-be-announced guest, according to event promoter Outback Presents. Witherspoon plans to share childhood memories and the real-life inspiration behind the book's protagonist, Betty.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., starting at $61.50 before fees. Each ticket includes a copy of "Busy Betty."

Witherspoon releases "Busy Betty" Oct. 4, days before the Nashville release event. In a media statement, she described the book as "born out of my own upbringing."

“Since the moment I had a daughter of my own, I have been searching for characters whose self-expression is front and center and holistically portrays the experience of being a young girl,” she said. “I hope Betty’s curiosity, enthusiasm and sense of adventure teaches our girls that not only can they do anything they set their minds to, but ... anything is possible.”

Find more information at tpac.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy