The game of cornhole has come into it’s own over the past few years with tournaments and leagues forming all over the country and especially right here in the Midwest. At bars, clubs, events and even in backyards and sheds, family and friends often get together to toss the bags in friendly competitions around the area. From the novice to the experienced players, everyone agrees the game of cornhole has brought many people together and new friendships have been formed. While surrounding communities like Garden City, Dodge City, Guymon, Pampa and others have already formed leagues, there were only tournaments held in Liberal, mostly hosted by KSCB Radio. Well, that is all about to change. Yellow Brick Baggers, a new League to Liberal, formed by Liberal native, Jose Vega, will be kicking off this fall, with registration to join the League this Thursday, September 1st, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Liberal Conference Center, 503 Hotel Drive in Liberal. There will be 3 Divisions and the League is open to everyone, with all skill levels encouraged to participate. Don’t play Cornhole, that’s ok, come out and watch the games beginning October 6th and playing every Thursday at 6:45pm at the Liberal Conference Center. You can also support the League by ordering a shirt or jersey. For more information, to order a shirt or jersey, or to become a sponsor, contact Jose Vega at 620-309-7171.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO