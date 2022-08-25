Read full article on original website
Liberal Spikers Split at Hutchinson
The Liberal High School volleyball team played in a triangular Tuesday in the Salt Hawk Activity Center in Hutchinson. Liberal defeated Campus 20-25, 25-18, 25-22. Liberal lost to Hutchinson 13-25, 12-25. Jenna Ormiston and Rylie Hallman had nine kills each. Rachelle Terrazas had eight. Rylie Hallman had 16 assists and Lizzy Cisneros had 24 digs. Liberal is 4-3 and plays at Garden City on Thursday.
Seward Moves Up in NJCAA Rankings
2022 NJCAA DII Volleyball Poll | Week 1 – 08-29-22 Place Team Record Points First Place Votes Previous. Receving Votes: Butler (KS), Iowa Western, Jefferson (MO), Northeastern (CO)
Cornhole League Comes to Liberal
The game of cornhole has come into it’s own over the past few years with tournaments and leagues forming all over the country and especially right here in the Midwest. At bars, clubs, events and even in backyards and sheds, family and friends often get together to toss the bags in friendly competitions around the area. From the novice to the experienced players, everyone agrees the game of cornhole has brought many people together and new friendships have been formed. While surrounding communities like Garden City, Dodge City, Guymon, Pampa and others have already formed leagues, there were only tournaments held in Liberal, mostly hosted by KSCB Radio. Well, that is all about to change. Yellow Brick Baggers, a new League to Liberal, formed by Liberal native, Jose Vega, will be kicking off this fall, with registration to join the League this Thursday, September 1st, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Liberal Conference Center, 503 Hotel Drive in Liberal. There will be 3 Divisions and the League is open to everyone, with all skill levels encouraged to participate. Don’t play Cornhole, that’s ok, come out and watch the games beginning October 6th and playing every Thursday at 6:45pm at the Liberal Conference Center. You can also support the League by ordering a shirt or jersey. For more information, to order a shirt or jersey, or to become a sponsor, contact Jose Vega at 620-309-7171.
LHS Opens Volleyball Season at North
Liberal’s volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a 3-2 start at Wichita North on Saturday. Rylie Hallman had 17 kills and Rachelle Terrazas had 32 assists and seven aces. Liberal opened with a true road match at 8am Saturday morning against Wichita North. Liberal lost 25-20, 15-25, 21-25....
Dean Bearce
Dean Bearce, age 77, of Manter, Kansas, passed away August 30, 2022, at Stanton County Hospital in Johnson. He was born on December 13, 1944, in Syracuse, Kansas, the son of W.O. “Bill” and June (Cott) Bearce. Dean married Linda Clark on August 19, 1962, in Syracuse, Kansas,...
Middle School Results
Our Lady Apaches did so good on Tuesday evening! Kamora Dean lead the team in aces, Akemi Makishima Morris in digs and saves followed very closely by Dayanna Esquivel, and Selena Ontiveros lead the team in kills. There was so much positive energy throughout both games; we know what we need to work on, playing and coaching both, but honestly the girls have so much to be proud of after a great showing for their season opener this year!
Abigail “Abby” Ramirez Serecer
Abigail “Abby” Ramirez Serecer, 16, of Liberal, passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. Abby was a Junior at Liberal High School. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Miller Mortuary on Thursday September 1, 2022 with the family present to receive friends.
Edward E. Wooldridge
Edward E. Wooldridge, age 97, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born August 11, 1925, in Kingman, Kansas, the son of Jefferson Lee and Vera Lucille (Jones) Wooldridge. Edward graduated from Penalosa High School and was honorably discharged from...
Maxine R. Wooldridge
Maxine R. Wooldridge, a lifetime servant, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 96, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. She was born January 6, 1926, in Reno County, Kansas, the daughter of Levi Wesley and Sarah Ethel (Hartley) Jones. Maxine grew up in Reno County near...
103rd Little Worlds Fair Highlights Labor Day Weekend
The Kismet Lions Club will be hosting the Kismet Little Worlds Fair this Labor Day weekend. This marks the 103rd year the event has taken place in Kismet Kansas. Events are slated to start on Saturday with several soccer tournaments for all age categories a trap shoot and an outdoor movie. On Sunday with several events will be taking place including, worship services, Taste of Kismet at the Pavilion, 3 on 3 Basketball a Cornhole tournament, a turtle treasure hunt, a bicycle poker run a Little Mr. and Miss Worlds fair will be crowned during the Street Dance. On Monday, Labor Day, the day is filled with activities starting off a 5K and 10K run, and the parade. A mainstay of the Little Worlds Fair is always the free ham and bean feed which will be served this year inside the Pavilion. Friendly competitions of turtle races, along with bike, trike, frozen t-shirt pull. slatting on Main Street, and trike, bike, and stick horse races will take place Monday afternoon. For more information on the Little Worlds Fair you can find them on Facebook.
Hugoton Police Make Theft/Drug Arrests
Two people are in custody and $6,000 worth of stolen meat has been returned to the owner. This incident started in Morton County when the victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. Detective Lamatsch with the Hugoton Police Department received information that the stolen meat was in a Hugoton residence. Detective Lamatsch obtained a search warrant, which was executed on August 25th by members of the Hugoton Police Department and a K-9 Deputy from Morton County.
