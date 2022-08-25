ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dogs ride for free on Seadog cruises to celebrate National Dog Day

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHZen_0hVE2UMU00

Seadog Cruises supporting Animal-Cruelty Society 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seadog Cruises is encouraging dog owners to bring their pets on board to celebrate National Dog Month.

Through the end of the month, dogs ride free on all Seadog cruises on Lake Michigan, and the company will donate $5 to the Anti-Cruelty Society for every dog that hops on board.

Seadog is also offering a 10% discount on all cruises this month, with the coupon code: PUPPY

The Anti-Cruelty Society brought several adoptable dogs and puppies on aboard a special cruise on Wednesday to promote their Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 27 .

During the event, adoption fees will be waived for all pets at the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

ComEd goat parade along Chicago River happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ComEd goats are celebrating their last week of summer by participating in a small parade along the Chicago River.They'll cruise the river on five different boats starting at noon before heading to downstate Pekin, near Peoria.Every year, ComEd uses more than 200 goats to clear vegetation under power lines in areas that are difficult for human employees to access.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier fireworks shows to end summer with a bang for Labor Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – End summer with a bang this week.Navy Pier will celebrate Labor Day this year with two separate fireworks shows.The first will be Wednesday at 9 p.m., then again on Saturday at 10 p.m.But the fun doesn't stop there.Navy Pier has a few more events in the coming weeks including group workouts, sunset yoga, Live on the Lake!, and the Bitter Jester Music Festival.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy