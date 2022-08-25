ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Saying Goodbye To The Thomas Park McDonalds in Marion

Growing up on a farm in Anamosa, we didn't do fast food very often. But every time we'd make a trip to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area we'd stop at the Thomas Park McDonald's in Marion. That was the Mcdonald's of my childhood, and now it is gone forever. If you...
MARION, IA
WQAD

Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
ELDRIDGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Have One Last Goodbye for Riverside Skatepark

Iowa skateboarders took one last ride around the Riverside skatepark this past Sunday, as the skatepark has new and exciting plans for the future. The Cedar Rapids skatepark is being relocated as the city needs to build a detention basin, which will help with flood control, according to KCRG. While it may be bittersweet, the good news is the park isn't moving very far.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022

In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
98.1 KHAK

Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]

Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#One Day At A Time#Mental Health#Tanager Place#Thera Pet#Kcrg#Operations#Tanagers Place
homegrowniowan.com

Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash

Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
OXFORD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
104.5 KDAT

Camp Courageous Celebrates 50 Years in A Very Iowa Way [PHOTO]

*Actual corn maze mentioned in the story can be seen later in the article. Camp Courageous is an Eastern Iowa nonprofit organization in Monticello. Their mission, according to their website, is to "provide exceptional year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp."
MONTICELLO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]

We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
OELWEIN, IA
104.5 KDAT

CRPD Has An Incredible Success Rate At Finding Stolen Cars

Getting your car broken into can be a pretty frightening/frustrating thing for most people but to have the entire car stolen is on an entirely different level. One of the sad facts of life is when you live in a higher populated area, you're going to deal with more crime. It's simple math. Well, if you check the math on the CRPD when it comes to retrieving stolen cars, you'll find they have a pretty good win percentage. According to 4 Auto Insurance, the national average of stolen cars that are recovered is 59.3%. The CRPD's success rate is vastly superior to that.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy