Read full article on original website
Related
Saying Goodbye To The Thomas Park McDonalds in Marion
Growing up on a farm in Anamosa, we didn't do fast food very often. But every time we'd make a trip to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area we'd stop at the Thomas Park McDonald's in Marion. That was the Mcdonald's of my childhood, and now it is gone forever. If you...
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
Iowans Have One Last Goodbye for Riverside Skatepark
Iowa skateboarders took one last ride around the Riverside skatepark this past Sunday, as the skatepark has new and exciting plans for the future. The Cedar Rapids skatepark is being relocated as the city needs to build a detention basin, which will help with flood control, according to KCRG. While it may be bittersweet, the good news is the park isn't moving very far.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids
Small furry pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022
In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]
Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Healthy, Unique New Restaurant is Coming to Cedar Rapids [UPDATE]
Everbowl will hold its official grand opening this Thursday, September 1st! The first 300 customers will receive a free small bowl from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get more information HERE. ORIGINAL STORY: 8/10. Prepare to "unevolve!" The city of Cedar Rapids will soon be getting a brand...
homegrowniowan.com
Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camp Courageous Celebrates 50 Years in A Very Iowa Way [PHOTO]
*Actual corn maze mentioned in the story can be seen later in the article. Camp Courageous is an Eastern Iowa nonprofit organization in Monticello. Their mission, according to their website, is to "provide exceptional year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp."
KCRG.com
A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Mix the creamy peanut butter, honey, and oats in a pan. Scoop the mixture into either a muffin tin, or a mini muffin tin. Spread the melted chocolate onto the...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Police Department increases presence at schools after two unknown men approached Iowa City High students
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. A student was reportedly approached by two unknown individuals described as white males on Lucas St. when...
Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]
We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
Cedar Rapids Kernels Upgrading Their Own Field of Dreams
Another summer of hoopla surrounding the Field of Dreams in Dyersville has come and gone. In the second edition of Major League Baseball held at the beloved movie site on August 13, 2022, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. On to next year!. Except, there won't be a...
CRPD Has An Incredible Success Rate At Finding Stolen Cars
Getting your car broken into can be a pretty frightening/frustrating thing for most people but to have the entire car stolen is on an entirely different level. One of the sad facts of life is when you live in a higher populated area, you're going to deal with more crime. It's simple math. Well, if you check the math on the CRPD when it comes to retrieving stolen cars, you'll find they have a pretty good win percentage. According to 4 Auto Insurance, the national average of stolen cars that are recovered is 59.3%. The CRPD's success rate is vastly superior to that.
Daily Iowan
New historical site honors Meskwaki Nation, Black members of Johnson County
Tucked away on the corner of Sand Road and Napoleon Street south of Iowa City, a slice of land which dates back to the 1800s is Johnson County’s newest dedicated historical site. The piece of land, called Remembrance Park, honors Jenny, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, and Mogawk,...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0