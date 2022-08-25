Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Man charged with vandalizing Zions Bank in Lewiston, damage in excess of $20K
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office announced that they have filed Felony Malicious Injury to Property charges against Albert Powaukee for his alleged involvement in vandalizing Zions Bank in Lewiston. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the incident happened on August 17, 2022. The Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to Zions Bank,...
KLEWTV
Grangeville woman arrested for grand theft auto
On Tuesday night, August 30, Grangeville City Police took a report of a stolen vehicle. At 10:19 p.m., just 19 minutes after the report was taken, an Idaho County deputy spotted the vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood. The deputy stopped the vehicle and ended up arresting Lisa Webb,...
Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests
LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
KLEWTV
LPD is having phone issues with non-emergency lines
The Lewiston Police Department is currently experiencing issues with receiving and making phone calls through the general administrative phone lines. Lumen and the city IT department are working on the issue. LPD asks that you call 208-746-3068 for non-emergency services. 911 lines are working as they should. This story will...
Nobody Injured After 2 Pickups Collide in Clearwater County
OROFINO - At approximately 4:36 p.m. on Monday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Camp 14 on the Beaver Creek Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, upon arrival it was discovered 34-year-old Derrick Quigley and 27-year-old David Eller, both from Lewiston, met on a blind corner and collided.
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday. Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021. He was a state representative at the time but later resigned. He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von...
pullmanradio.com
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment
A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
83-Year-Old Weippe Man Rescued After Breaking Ankle While Attempting to Access Remote Fishing Location in Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Search and Rescue along with Timberline Ambulance responded to the area of Smith Ridge for a report of an injured hiker. According to a press release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's...
KLEWTV
Cause of fire at downtown Lewiston building under investigation
Thanks to a working fire alarm in the building where Cafe de Vapor is located, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the building next door. On Sunday at 10:11 p.m., Lewiston Fire crews were dispatched to a fire alarm from 840 Main Street and soon found the incident was happening inside the building at 838 Main Street.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Winter Crossing Hours to Resume at Lower Granite Dam on September 4
CLARKSTON - According to an update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, Lower Granite Lock and Dam will resume winter hours for public dam crossing beginning Sunday, September 4, 2022. Winter public crossing hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Public crossing will be...
idaho.gov
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
CWD was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this disease and new rules because of it.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case
A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
KLEWTV
Idaho County Sheriff's Office make six felony arrests over the weekend
Idaho County Sheriff's deputies arrested six people in six separate incidents between August 19 and 21, according to officials. On August 21, a deputy was on routine patrol in Riggins when he pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. After making contact with the driver, Anthony Nelson, 70, of...
81-year-old woman and her daughter accused of poisoning, suffocating, burning 87-year-old ex-husband
LEWISTON, Idaho (TCD) -- An 81-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter are accused of suffocating and burning the elderly woman’s ex-husband in their home. According to the Lewiston Police Department, 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing in March, though he had reportedly not been seen since January. Lewiston Police said they started investigating Kay Morrison and her daughter Kimberly Morrison after Keith’s disappearance. Keith was reportedly Kimberly’s father and was once married to Kay.
City Of Lewiston Releases Draft Master Plan for 187-Acre Community Park Project
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has released a draft of the Master Plan for the proposed 187-acre, $95 million Community Park project. According to the City, in 2004, the Lewiston School District, LewisClark State College, and the City of Lewiston formed a “Tri-Partnership” to purchase 310 acres of private property north of Warner Avenue. Today, the acreage is home to a newly constructed Lewiston High School (77 acres), newly constructed LCSC Career Technical Center (29 acres), and another 187 acres in the planned site of Lewiston Community Park.
KLEWTV
Update on USPS situation in Deary
August 24, 2022, marked one week after Deary residents staged a protest outside of the city maintenance shop where a United States Post Office truck had been parked since June of 2019. The truck served as a temporary USPS location because the city's previous USPS building had been condemned. But...
KLEWTV
Game of the Week: Lapwai vs. Kamiah
KLEW Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down Whitepine League rivals Lapwai vs. Kamiah for our Game of the Week pregame show. She breaks down what this rivalry means to the players, how the teams got here, and keys to the game.
