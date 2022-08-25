This $21 Olivia Wilde-Approved Aluminum-Free Deodorant ‘Works Better Than Extra Strength Antiperspirants’

We love beauty products , and when a celebrity gives their stamp of approval on one, we can’t help but pay attention. Our latest obsession? A natural deodorant that Olivia Wilde mentioned in an interview with Into The Gloss . “I am pretty careful about my deodorant, because I’m not risking it. I use Agent Nateur ,” the actress said . And it’s no surprise why the formula is a winner. It actually combats odors and keeps pits dry all day.

The celebrity-loved deodorant is an aluminum-free formula that combats sweat and odors all day long. It’s packed with natural ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax, sodium bicarbonate, avocado butter, sunflower butter, castor oil, raw honey, and a blend of essential oils. All of the ingredients work simultaneously to soothe and rejuvenate the skin. The added raw honey acts as an antiseptic that kills bacteria (even odor-inducing ones). The lavender adds a pleasant scent that lingers all day long, even through the toughest sweats.

Agent Nateur Holi(stick) No 3 Deodorant

Holi(stick) No 3 Deodorant$21.00





Buy now

Sign Up



Shoppers also love the deodorant . “I’ve tried a few different brands of natural deodorant, and this one is the best,” a reviewer said. “It controls sweat and odor. As with all-natural deodorants, it does leave stains under the arms when wearing a white or light-colored top in warm weather. If you use a stain remover when laundering, the stains do come out. It’s the best deodorant on the market.”

A common concern with natural deodorants is their effectiveness against odors and sweat. A shopper shared their experience with using the formula: “I live in south Florida, and it gets really hot. This has worked better than the extra-strength antiperspirants I have tried. I wear mostly cotton fabrics and have not had any problem with stains. I will purchase this again.”

“Give it some time to work with your body, two weeks to one month, until you judge it,” a final customer said. “I’m super pleased with the smell, the texture, and the overall situation.”