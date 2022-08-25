ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $21 Olivia Wilde-Approved Aluminum-Free Deodorant 'Works Better Than Extra Strength Antiperspirants'

By Taylor Lane
 6 days ago
We love beauty products , and when a celebrity gives their stamp of approval on one, we can’t help but pay attention. Our latest obsession? A natural deodorant that Olivia Wilde mentioned in an interview with Into The Gloss . “I am pretty careful about my deodorant, because I’m not risking it. I use Agent Nateur ,” the actress said . And it’s no surprise why the formula is a winner. It actually combats odors and keeps pits dry all day.

The celebrity-loved deodorant is an aluminum-free formula that combats sweat and odors all day long. It’s packed with natural ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax, sodium bicarbonate, avocado butter, sunflower butter, castor oil, raw honey, and a blend of essential oils. All of the ingredients work simultaneously to soothe and rejuvenate the skin. The added raw honey acts as an antiseptic that kills bacteria (even odor-inducing ones). The lavender adds a pleasant scent that lingers all day long, even through the toughest sweats.

Holi(stick) No 3 Deodorant

$21.00



Shoppers also love the deodorant . “I’ve tried a few different brands of natural deodorant, and this one is the best,” a reviewer said. “It controls sweat and odor. As with all-natural deodorants, it does leave stains under the arms when wearing a white or light-colored top in warm weather. If you use a stain remover when laundering, the stains do come out. It’s the best deodorant on the market.”

A common concern with natural deodorants is their effectiveness against odors and sweat. A shopper shared their experience with using the formula: “I live in south Florida, and it gets really hot. This has worked better than the extra-strength antiperspirants I have tried. I wear mostly cotton fabrics and have not had any problem with stains. I will purchase this again.”

“Give it some time to work with your body, two weeks to one month, until you judge it,” a final customer said. “I’m super pleased with the smell, the texture, and the overall situation.”

SheKnows

Pottery Barn’s Latest Sale Lets You Organize Every Inch of Your Living Room in Style Starting at $20

Ever since we realized we could decorate our first dorm/ apartment/ house to our heart’s content, we knew exactly where we wanted to go to: Pottery Barn. There’s a reason there was a Friends episode all about Pottery Barn. They have gorgeous, modern, elegant pieces fit for any home’s aesthetic, and they come at a pretty good bargain compared to other home decor and furniture retailers. We always look through the catalogs and new releases, but now we have another reason to shop til we drop. Pottery Barn is having a huge sale! For a very limited time, you can grab a bunch...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Fall Doormats to Usher in Pumpkin Season

Welcome, autumn! We are so ready for cooler weather, chunky knit sweaters, and long walks to admire the color-changing leaves. And even though we’re not quite at September yet, Aldi is giving us permission to start decorating for fall a little early. The retailer has super cute fall-themed doormats for sale now — and they’re under $7! Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared a picture of some of the unique options at Aldi right now, and it’s going to be so hard to pick just one. “Fall doormats and the first fall scented candles,” @aldifavoritefinds captioned the photo on Instagram, featuring four doormats. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Cameron Diaz-Approved Brand Has a Space-Saving Ovenware Set & It’s the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It

When it comes to our kitchens, nothing is too good to add some style and ease to our routines. Like we’ve said before, we want our kitchens to be so good that Martha Stewart would fawn over it! To achieve this goal, we’re always on the lookout for the next must-have set. This time, we’re obsessing over Our Place’s newest kitchen release. Our Place has quickly become a cult-favorite kitchenware brand amongst customers and celebrities alike. Many have adored their products for their space-saving and versatile sets like the Our Place Only Pan and Our Place Perfect Pot. Stars from Oprah...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s French Toast Has a Surprising Savory Twist Perfect for Brunch

Weekends are practically made for sweet brunch-worthy treats, like syrupy pancakes, chocolate pastries, and fluffy French Toast (the latter is especially delightful — the melt-in-your-mouth bread! The fruit toppings! The powdered sugar dusting!) — but sometimes we crave a little something savory, too. Enter Rachael Ray with the perfect solution: French toast that has a surprising, savory twist. The Rachael Ray Show host shared a video on Instagram about her delightful French Toast on Saturday, with more details about how to make it brunch-worthy. “How to Make Savory French Toast with Strawberries + Sausages,” she wrote. “We’re going to do a savory...
RECIPES
SheKnows

SheKnows

65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
