ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Tikiġaq educator named 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced that Harlee Harvey at Tikiġaq School in Point Hope has been named the 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year. Harvey is a graduate of the American College of Education and has been teaching at...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

NOTN 8-30 AM

Active duty U.S. Air Force members are set to help drive school buses for students at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage as the school district works to address a shortage of drivers. On Sunday, Capital City Fire Rescue responded to Orca Point Apartments on Douglas Island for a report of...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
Juneau, AK
Accidents
kinyradio.com

CBJ Assembly member Bryson talks City Hall to Juneau Chamber

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Assembly Member Wade Bryson presented on the proposed new city hall during the Juneau Chambers weekly luncheon. The proposed hall is currently in an early conceptual phase, and the location came after a process of eliminating 52 other possible locations. Out of the final four...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ Assembly moves on THRHA land donation, accepting Telephone Hill from state

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly had a busy evening on Monday night, with a committee meeting and a special Assembly meeting. During the Lands Housing and Economic Development Committee meeting, Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority saw movement on a plan to develop low-cost housing at Peterson Hill.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ signs Memorandum of Agreement on visitor industry management

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau and cruise lines calling on the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to help manage visitor industry impacts in the Capital City. The agreement, developed in partnership between CBJ and member companies of Cruise Lines International Association that operate...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Land trust creates fund to purchase property for permanent conservation

The Southeast Alaska Land Trust has permanently conserved, with a conservation easement, 4.57 acres of shorefront in Tee Harbor. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska Land Trust Board of Directors have established "The Acquisition Fund" as a dedicated fund to purchase land and expedite land transactions for the purpose of permanent conservation.
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Police#Accident#Juneau Mountain Rescue#Fairbanks Dispatch
kinyradio.com

Sealaska Corporation reaches milestone with 24K shareholders

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska reached an important milestone on Tuesday, Aug. 23 by achieving 24,000 shareholders. In June, a majority of Sealaska shareholders approved a resolution to eliminate the blood quantum requirement for shareholder enrollment, enabling lineal descendants of original shareholders – regardless of their blood quantum percentage – to enroll.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

UAS professor to be featured at the Juneau Public Library event

JUNEAU – Emily Wall, Professor of English at the University of Alaska Southeast will be featured at this weekend’s Juneau Public Library event “Birth Stories and Poetry Reading.”. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Douglas Public Library on Sunday, Sept. 4. Wall...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ lays out plans for October municipal election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the City and Borough of Juneau’s annual Regular Municipal Election just around the corner, CBJ shared the ways voters can participate in the weeks leading up to October 4. The election will be conducted as a by-mail/hybrid election, but this year the city will...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy