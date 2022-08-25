Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Yakutat, other areas of Southeast Alaska to experience 'atmospheric river' this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A series of atmospheric rivers will move across the northern half of Southeast Alaska starting early Thursday near Yakutat, and then slide over the northern inner channels on Friday. The heavier rain is then expected to last through Saturday morning before starting to diminish Saturday afternoon.
kinyradio.com
School bussing in Juneau 'sitting well' superintendent anticipates more drivers after tour season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau School Superintendent Bridget Weiss spoke on the status of student bussing in the district while a guest on Action Line. Weiss pointed to the demand the tour industry has on bus drivers. "We compete with bus drivers in our tourism industry, and this year the...
kinyradio.com
Tikiġaq educator named 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced that Harlee Harvey at Tikiġaq School in Point Hope has been named the 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year. Harvey is a graduate of the American College of Education and has been teaching at...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-30 AM
Active duty U.S. Air Force members are set to help drive school buses for students at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage as the school district works to address a shortage of drivers. On Sunday, Capital City Fire Rescue responded to Orca Point Apartments on Douglas Island for a report of...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly member Bryson talks City Hall to Juneau Chamber
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Assembly Member Wade Bryson presented on the proposed new city hall during the Juneau Chambers weekly luncheon. The proposed hall is currently in an early conceptual phase, and the location came after a process of eliminating 52 other possible locations. Out of the final four...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly moves on THRHA land donation, accepting Telephone Hill from state
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly had a busy evening on Monday night, with a committee meeting and a special Assembly meeting. During the Lands Housing and Economic Development Committee meeting, Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority saw movement on a plan to develop low-cost housing at Peterson Hill.
kinyradio.com
CBJ signs Memorandum of Agreement on visitor industry management
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau and cruise lines calling on the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to help manage visitor industry impacts in the Capital City. The agreement, developed in partnership between CBJ and member companies of Cruise Lines International Association that operate...
kinyradio.com
Land trust creates fund to purchase property for permanent conservation
The Southeast Alaska Land Trust has permanently conserved, with a conservation easement, 4.57 acres of shorefront in Tee Harbor. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska Land Trust Board of Directors have established "The Acquisition Fund" as a dedicated fund to purchase land and expedite land transactions for the purpose of permanent conservation.
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Corporation reaches milestone with 24K shareholders
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska reached an important milestone on Tuesday, Aug. 23 by achieving 24,000 shareholders. In June, a majority of Sealaska shareholders approved a resolution to eliminate the blood quantum requirement for shareholder enrollment, enabling lineal descendants of original shareholders – regardless of their blood quantum percentage – to enroll.
kinyradio.com
UAS professor to be featured at the Juneau Public Library event
JUNEAU – Emily Wall, Professor of English at the University of Alaska Southeast will be featured at this weekend’s Juneau Public Library event “Birth Stories and Poetry Reading.”. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Douglas Public Library on Sunday, Sept. 4. Wall...
kinyradio.com
CBJ lays out plans for October municipal election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the City and Borough of Juneau’s annual Regular Municipal Election just around the corner, CBJ shared the ways voters can participate in the weeks leading up to October 4. The election will be conducted as a by-mail/hybrid election, but this year the city will...
