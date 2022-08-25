Read full article on original website
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Students have not received P-EBT benefits due to VDSS delay: Lynchburg Social Services
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks across the state have been shorted out of hundreds of dollars to spend on food this week. “We recognize that people are incredibly frustrated and we hope that this is handled very quickly for them,” said April Watson, Deputy Director of Social Services.
Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
American Freight opens new location in Lynchburg, offers furniture, mattresses and more
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Spending more time inside our homes than ever before, the demand for affordable home furnishings such as furniture, mattresses, and appliances is at an all-time high. Answering the call in Lynchburg is American Freight, a national home retail store. Located at 3700 Candlers Mountain Rd.,...
Some Giles Co. schools operating virtually due to the heat on Tuesday
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Multiple Giles County schools are dismissing early on Monday due to high temperatures and high humidity. The district said on Facebook, Narrows High School and Narrows Elementary/Middle School will be released at 1 p.m. because of the heat and a lack of an HVAC system.
Firefighters gather in Bedford to train, prepare a plan for large downtown fires
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department hosted a training class for downtown fires on Tuesday. The department said they looked at water supply and building hazards in the town. "We preplanned for large fires and looked at roof access and how we would top vent for each...
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 visitation restrictions
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is reinstating visitation restrictions to reduce the risk of COVID-19. They said this decision was made to help keep patients and employees safe. On Wednesday, the facility will update its visitation level to red which means no visitors will...
Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!
(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
Working to determine cause of Fifth St. fire, LFD sends samples to crime lab for testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Fire Department investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire on Fifth Street over the weekend. "Look how much damage is done," said Franklin Smith, property owner of the well-known spot where the blaze broke out. Destruction and burnt debris are all...
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
Resurfacing project will cause delays on South Boston Road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville said a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound lanes on South Boston Road between the city limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times.
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
'The cost will be about $50,000:' Lynchburg Humane Society needs your help with sick dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for help to care for a new load of sick dogs they received. The society had 25 dogs dropped off Monday. Most of them are suffering from canine parvovirus, which is very deadly for untreated dogs, the society said.
Fire Departments raise hundreds of dollars for injured firefighter Thomas Page
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Gretna Fire and Rescue hosted a BBQ cook-off at its station on Saturday to support injured firefighter Thomas Page. "You all packed the station and we sold out of BBQ with roughly 500 plates sold," Gretna Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Wanted fugitive out of Montgomery, Craig Co. found in a backyard bus, arrested
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A wanted fugitive out of Montgomery and Craig County is finally in custody, thanks to a tip from a Dublin resident. The Dublin Police Department said on Tuesday, a citizen called police and said that based on photos from the local news, he said he saw someone that looked like Shawn Tolbert.
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office was searching for a teen with autism in the Forest area of Bedford County on Wednesday. As of 3:38 p.m., the Sheriff told ABC13 that Ethan Keys had been found. They said Keys is a 14-year-old boy, who was...
Sheriff's Office looking for stolen RV, suspect in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a stolen RV. On Sunday, around 7 a.m., deputies said the RV pictured below was stolen from the 1200 block of N. Old Moneta Road. The RV is described as a 2006 white Winnebago with...
