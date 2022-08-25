Read full article on original website
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets
After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
An Alabama police department’s Facebook page has been bombarded with “hate mail” over the arrest of a pastor while watering his neighbor’s plants by people confusing the department with the agency that made the arrest. Michael Jennings is pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in...
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin and church leaders are all speaking out against gun violence in Birmingham today. Dozens gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for prayers but they were also searching for support and answers. For 100 days, church members...
Ex-Birmingham police officer who ‘brutally beat...choked’ wife after day of drinking sent to prison
A former Birmingham police officer has been sentenced to state prison following guilty pleas to two domestic violence charges. Dale Everett Newman, 47, was arrested in 2019 in Shelby County after a domestic dispute sent his wife to the hospital. According to police, Newman and his wife got into an...
‘I want the problem fixed’: Birmingham mayor applying new pressure to water works after WBRC reporting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Tuesday night made his strongest comments yet about ongoing problems at the Birmingham Water Works uncovered by a 6 On Your Side Investigation. “The water works has a billing problem,” Woodfin said. “They have an efficiency problem, they have a customer service...
Mother of Man Killed Near Tuscaloosa Strip Sues Shooter and Bar
The mother of a young man who was fatally shot near the Tuscaloosa Strip almost two years ago has filed a four-count lawsuit against the man who pulled the trigger and the bar that served him drinks that night. The killing at the center of the suit took place in...
Pastor, brother of Birmingham shooting victim work to mentor young black men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is quickly approaching 100 homicides since the start of 2022. Watch the video above to learn how an area pastor and the brother of a recent shooting victim are working together to mentor young black men.
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
Pleasant Grove Police searching for man accused of rape
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. According to PGPD, Christian Chambers, 24, is wanted for second-degree rape. He was last seen in Pleasant Grove on Aug. 24. He is described as being 5’9″ to 5’10” with a medium […]
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
