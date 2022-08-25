BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.

