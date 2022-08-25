ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather

--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

