Homeless Man Arrested for Failing to Register
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 45-year-old homeless man for failing to register as a sex offender. Demarkus Baily is required to register at teh Joliet Police Depamtent on a weekly basis due to a previous sex crime conviction. Bailey failed to come to the Joliet Police Department to register as a sex offender on August 11, and he had not registered since. On August 29, at 7:29 AM, Officers located Bailey near the area of McDonough Street and South Chicago Street and placed him into custody without incident.
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police
A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail. The offender is described as a tall Black...
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Joliet Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Habitual Criminal
A traffic stop in Joliet on Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a individual wanted by the Illinois State Police. It was at 2:15 am, Joliet Police pulled over a vehicle near Gardner Street and Linden Street after officers saw a vehicle nearly strike another car as it exited Eden Bar and Grill. Police then saw the car driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Once the vehicle was pulled over, 48-year-old Christopher Walsh exited from the driver’s seat and began yelling at Officers. While speaking to Walsh, police noticed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Officers attempted to place Walsh into custody but he attempted to pull away from police. Authorities were able to secure Walsh without further incident. It was also learned on the scene that Walsh had a revoked driver’s license.
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
Robbins man gets 10 years for trafficking guns and 'switch' devices in Chicago area
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Robbins man who pleaded guilty in June to trafficking handguns across the Chicago area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leonard D. Johnson was also accused of dealing "switch" devices — also known as "Glock switches" — which convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner
One person was killed, now identified, and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, authorities said.
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Zone 5 officers responded to the 800 block of N. Murtland Street following ShotSpotter alerts for multiple shots fired at 1:15 p.m. Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was transported to the hospital by medics
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
Man charged in Friday's fatal shooting at Northwest Side Colombian restaurant
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, Chicago police said.
Police: Mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded...
Yorkville man charged with aggravated assault to a police officer
A Yorkville man was arrested by Kendall County deputies after police were called to the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township early Saturday morning. 39-year-old Daniel L. Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer along with resisting a police officer. Jacobs was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Police had been called to the area for a report of a domestic incident.
South suburban alderman arrested for domestic battery related to minor
An alderman from Markham was arrested Friday night on domestic battery charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this week involving a minor.
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
