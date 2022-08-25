ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Homeless Man Arrested for Failing to Register

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 45-year-old homeless man for failing to register as a sex offender. Demarkus Baily is required to register at teh Joliet Police Depamtent on a weekly basis due to a previous sex crime conviction. Bailey failed to come to the Joliet Police Department to register as a sex offender on August 11, and he had not registered since. On August 29, at 7:29 AM, Officers located Bailey near the area of McDonough Street and South Chicago Street and placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police

A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
JOLIET, IL
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Joliet Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Habitual Criminal

A traffic stop in Joliet on Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a individual wanted by the Illinois State Police. It was at 2:15 am, Joliet Police pulled over a vehicle near Gardner Street and Linden Street after officers saw a vehicle nearly strike another car as it exited Eden Bar and Grill. Police then saw the car driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Once the vehicle was pulled over, 48-year-old Christopher Walsh exited from the driver’s seat and began yelling at Officers. While speaking to Walsh, police noticed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Officers attempted to place Walsh into custody but he attempted to pull away from police. Authorities were able to secure Walsh without further incident. It was also learned on the scene that Walsh had a revoked driver’s license.
JOLIET, IL
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Public Safety
Yorkville man charged with aggravated assault to a police officer

A Yorkville man was arrested by Kendall County deputies after police were called to the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township early Saturday morning. 39-year-old Daniel L. Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer along with resisting a police officer. Jacobs was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Police had been called to the area for a report of a domestic incident.
YORKVILLE, IL
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

