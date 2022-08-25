A traffic stop in Joliet on Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a individual wanted by the Illinois State Police. It was at 2:15 am, Joliet Police pulled over a vehicle near Gardner Street and Linden Street after officers saw a vehicle nearly strike another car as it exited Eden Bar and Grill. Police then saw the car driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Once the vehicle was pulled over, 48-year-old Christopher Walsh exited from the driver’s seat and began yelling at Officers. While speaking to Walsh, police noticed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Officers attempted to place Walsh into custody but he attempted to pull away from police. Authorities were able to secure Walsh without further incident. It was also learned on the scene that Walsh had a revoked driver’s license.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO