ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dlji_0hVE0NMD00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey.

The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that people should expect to see more of them in the state during these two months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT0SF_0hVE0NMD00
Students in Norfork, Arkansas Predict the Arrival Date of Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds in their Migration Path North

The hummingbirds tend to linger at feeders before starting their trip. You’ll see more of these small birds because more young birds have been added to the population.

Trending: Albert Pujols gets gifts (and gives them) in final series at Wrigley Field

You may find some semiconscious hummingbirds on branches and windowsills as the fall weather cools. Their body temperature drops as much as 20 degrees on cold nights and they may slip into a hibernation-like state. The warmth of your hand is usually enough to revive them.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says that you may spot some of the late-migrating western species like the rufous hummingbird through November. Although the sighting may be rare.

Changes in daylight duration and declining numbers of flowers, nectar, and insects can trigger the need to migrate. They can travel as much as 23 miles in one day and spend winters in Central America or Mexico.

After leaving the Midwest the birds will gather in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas in preparation for the final push. The birds will then fly over the Gulf of Mexico or overland to reach their final destination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 9

Chuckie D.
5d ago

Amazingly there’s always that one particular Alpha hummingbird that manages to keep the others away. Eventually they all achieve their goal. Watching hummingbirds is often better than the “Stupid Box” aka watching television especially nowadays. I’m old just saying.

Reply
8
Butterskotch Briggs
6d ago

Yay I have 6 feeders and a bunch of humming birds already haha but you can never have too many 💕

Reply(1)
10
Ewisabef79
6d ago

I've been using 3 all summer and boy they let ya know when they need filling! most I've ever had. but soo luv them

Reply
5
Related
FOX 2

Man paddles pumpkin 38 miles down Missouri River

BELLEVUE, Neb. – A Nebraska man paddled a hollow pumpkin Saturday 38 miles down the Missouri River. Duane Hansen of Syracuse, Nebraska spent his 60th birthday breaking this world record. Before Hansen started paddling Saturday, the record was right around 30 miles. A Facebook post from the City of Bellevue, Nebraska said two city employees […]
BELLEVUE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
City
Mexico, MO
State
Arkansas State
abc17news.com

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Thanksgiving#Hummingbirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
westkentuckystar.com

Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents

Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer's Eatwell store.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy