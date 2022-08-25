Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Says Drake & The Weeknd Have Ignored His Collaboration Requests For Years
Tory Lanez claims that he's been sending music to Drake and The Weeknd for years in hope of a collaboration but hasn't heard back. The Canadian rapper revealed the unlikelihood of either artist appearing on his next album, Sorry 4 What, during a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday. "Been sending them...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese Requests Joint Custody Of His Daughter & No Spousal Support Amid Divorce
Tyrese does not want to pay his ex-wife Samantha Lee any spousal support, according to documents from singer's divorce hearing on Monday. During the court appearance, Tyrese also requested that the couple's prenup be enforced, as well as joint physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. The pair split in 2020 after four years of marriage, following a dispute in which Lee claimed the Grammy nominated singer locked her out of the house.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
hotnewhiphop.com
Fulton County DA On Latest Rap Indictment: "If You Admit Your Crimes Over A Beat, I'm Gonna Use It"
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made it clear earlier this year that she won't be treading lightly when it comes to prosecuting rappers who promote a criminal lifestyle in their lyrics, and after 26 members of Atlanta's Drug Rich Gang were wrapped up in a new RICO case, she took a moment to respond to the backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Ye, Eminem, & Rihanna After Legendary Career-Spanning VMAs Performance
The annual MTV Music Video Awards always guarantee an impressive roster of performances for the evening, but this year, the artist viewers were most excited to see was none other than "Super Bass" hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who also happens to be the recipient of the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Stands On Ashanti Comments: "I Just Told My Truth"
Irv Gotti was the talk of the internet all year after his appearance on Drink Champs. In the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story, Gotti divulged his romantic relationship with Ashanti that very few people knew existed. He shamelessly continued to discuss this topic throughout the month, even as friends like Fat Joe condemned him for coming out publicly about something that happened 20 years prior.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Involved In Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth's Crew In Leaked Video
50 Cent took over Houston for his annual Tycoon Weekend, and it appears that it was nothing short of eventful. While Fif and crew blew money and rallied up the squad, it looks like there was some trouble outside of the venue. Trae tha Truth attends the "Martin: The Reunion"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents
The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Announces "The Biggest" Wingstop Sandwich With 12 Flavors
Rick Ross is always getting to the bag. Despite receiving fines from several of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi, the Miami bred rapper is still focused on building his franchise. On Tuesday (August 30), Ross took to Instagram to announce that his chicken wing chain is getting into the chicken sandwich business with "The Biggest Chicken Sandwich." He shared with his 15.7 million followers, "THE BIGGEST Now has a chicken sandwich In 12 flavors."
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case
Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine's GF Jade Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest, Says Sister Bailed Her Out
It has been a rough few days for Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade. The pair have reportedly been going strong for about three years, and despite 6ix9ine facing backlash over his antics, internet beefs, or legal issues, Jade has remained by his side. The rapper recently came forward to say he's been in a "dark place" and has taken a step back from his career to address his mental well-being, and amid it all, news of Jade's arrest surfaced.
hotnewhiphop.com
26 Alleged Members Of Atlanta's Drug Rich Gang Indicted After Targeting Celebrities
Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis announced the indictment of 26 people allegedly involved with the Drug Rich Gang in Atlanta following a string of home invasions, CBS46 reports. In the 220-page indictment, the D.A. believes that the Dekalb County-based hybrid gang consists of members from Bloods, Crips, and Gangster Disciples, who've carried out home invasions against high-profile celebrities and non-celebrities in ATL.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Targets NY Post Writer For "List Of Feuds" Article
Nicki Minaj already has a recipient in mind for the C*ck Sucker Of The Day Award for the next episode of Queen Radio. The Young Money rapper finally issued a response to the New York Post's decision to publish a list of her feuds just before she received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs this year. Nicki hit the 'Gram with what appears to be a screenshot of a DM she sent Chuck Arnold, the author of the list.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent's Sire Spirits Brand Manager Liable For $2.2Mil Embezzlement: Report
By now, we all know that 50 Cent doesn't play when it comes to his money. Over the years, Fif has taken to social media to publicly embarrass those who he claims have outstanding debts—just ask Randall Emmett or Teairra Mari, just to name two people who have been on the receiving end of the Rap mogul's ire.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Asks Michael Phelps For Advice On Swimming 100 Miles Offshore
Young Thug asked 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps for advice on swimming back to shore from 100 miles into the ocean on Twitter, Wednesday, prompting jokes about the rapper attempting to break out of prison. Thug is currently awaiting trial on a number of charges related to the recent 56-count RICO indictment of his Young Slime Life label.
