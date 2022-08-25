THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday

ABOVE VIDEO: Nicholas Todd, 23, is the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department. Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office last Friday during a special ceremony with Todd’s family, friends, and new colleagues at the police department. He will now spend the next several months in orientation and training and complete four phases of field training and evaluation before being deployed for solo patrol duties.

COCOA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO