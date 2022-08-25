THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday

Read full article on original website
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield
WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
OBITUARY: Former Space Shuttle Program Engineer James Fred Wiltse Passes Away at 74
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On Saturday, August 20, James Fred Wiltse, a beloved brother and uncle, passed away. He was 74. Born to George and Jane Wiltse, in Syracuse, New York, on December 21, 1947. Jim attended Lake Weir High School in Florida. At Lake Weir, Jim was a...
WATCH: BCSO Features Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’
ABOVE VIDEO: The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office featured Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from the Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’. Deputy Yanick recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after serving as an officer in Virginia. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In the latest edition...
Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
Florida Tech Alumni, Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses to Headline Smith Distinguished Lecture Sept. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Mike Moses, a Florida Tech alumnus and space industry leader, will headline the university’s F. Alan Smith Distinguished Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event runs 5:30-7 p.m. at Gleason Performing Arts Center on the Florida Tech campus. It is open...
WATCH: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Rita Pritchett, District 1. E.1. Check presentation by Senator Tom Wright to The Reentry Center of Brevard. E.2. A Proclamation to honor and thank Brevard County First Responders in the light of. Patriot...
Brevard Expects Huge Crowd for Rescheduled Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Now Set For Saturday
WATCH MEDIA BRIEFING: NASA officials have determined the new launch date for the Artemis 1 liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule from pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center will be no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. Brevard County time, followed by a two-hour launch window.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Matthew William Sheldon ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 40-year-old Matthew William Sheldon BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Sheldon is charged with probation violation in reference to dealing or trafficking in stolen property, and false...
Health First Recruiters Find Talent at Exotic Outpost During Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to hiring, it’s a jungle out there. That’s why Health First, the county’s largest non-governmental employer, set up at the Brevard Zoo Tuesday with a proposition – “come grow with us.”. More than 300 turned out for...
PUBLIC SERVICE: Nicholas Todd Sworn In as Cocoa Police Department’s Newest Officer
ABOVE VIDEO: Nicholas Todd, 23, is the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department. Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office last Friday during a special ceremony with Todd’s family, friends, and new colleagues at the police department. He will now spend the next several months in orientation and training and complete four phases of field training and evaluation before being deployed for solo patrol duties.
Palm Bay Fire Rescue Officials Seek Owner of Great Dane Hit By Vehicle On Emerson Drive
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Fire Rescue Units from Station 3 responded to a call regarding a Great Dane who had been struck by a vehicle around the 100 block of Emerson Drive. According to Palm Bay Fire officials, the dog is currently in...
Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
Lynda L. Weatherman: Florida’s Space Coast is World’s Premier Gateway for Civil, Defense and Commercial Space
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida has stood at the forefront of aerospace innovation since the beginning, and veterans working in the industry have accomplished things once thought to be impossible and transformed into the nation’s premier aerospace hub. The Apollo 11 moon landing. The first-ever crewed commercial spaceflight...
Retired U.S. Marine Michael Edward Moro, 78, Passed Away Aug. 23 at Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Michael Edward Moro, 78, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Owego, NY, he was son of the late John Edward and Marjorie (McNeel) Moro. He was the beloved husband of...
National Hurricane Center Elevates Potential Risk of Tropical Depression Developing in Atlantic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center released a new report on Monday about a disturbance developing in the Atlantic that is located over central tropical Atlantic and producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Experts say the system (shown in red) is entering a “only marginally...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 91 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Wednesday in Brevard County calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. ■ Wednesday Night: A 20...
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Carlos Dwayne Long ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 31-year-old Carlos Dwayne Long BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Long has multiple warrants including failure to appear for a hearing in reference to possession of a...
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
Pool Contractor Sentenced to 30-Years in Prison After Defrauding Brevard County Homeowners
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence for a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore Pools Inc. owner, Brian Washburn, defrauded Florida homeowners by taking upfront payments and deposits often...
