Brevard County, FL

THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday

spacecoastdaily.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield

WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
COCOA BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday

ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Rita Pritchett, District 1. E.1. Check presentation by Senator Tom Wright to The Reentry Center of Brevard. E.2. A Proclamation to honor and thank Brevard County First Responders in the light of. Patriot...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

PUBLIC SERVICE: Nicholas Todd Sworn In as Cocoa Police Department’s Newest Officer

ABOVE VIDEO: Nicholas Todd, 23, is the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department. Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office last Friday during a special ceremony with Todd’s family, friends, and new colleagues at the police department. He will now spend the next several months in orientation and training and complete four phases of field training and evaluation before being deployed for solo patrol duties.
COCOA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Lynda L. Weatherman: Florida’s Space Coast is World’s Premier Gateway for Civil, Defense and Commercial Space

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida has stood at the forefront of aerospace innovation since the beginning, and veterans working in the industry have accomplished things once thought to be impossible and transformed into the nation’s premier aerospace hub. The Apollo 11 moon landing. The first-ever crewed commercial spaceflight...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Retired U.S. Marine Michael Edward Moro, 78, Passed Away Aug. 23 at Home

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Michael Edward Moro, 78, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Owego, NY, he was son of the late John Edward and Marjorie (McNeel) Moro. He was the beloved husband of...
PALM BAY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

