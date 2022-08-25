Read full article on original website
Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts. The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
What to expect this weekend at Norfolk's Waterfront Jazz Festival
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town. The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. You can check...
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help. "As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity is actually beyond capacity. NACC does not normally post about emergent pleas unless we really need it but this is URGENT!" a post on its Facebook page read.
13News Now Vault: Back to school on the Peninsula circa 1989 and 1996
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thousands of students are officially back to school as the first day of classes started on the Peninsula Monday. It’s a tradition that always comes with new adjustments for students and teachers, alike. In Newport News this year, the district started classes earlier -...
Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'. The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3. The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza. The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The...
It's all fun and games after new playground opens at Virginia Beach's Friendship Village
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a moment to celebrate in Virginia Beach on Wednesday. After months of work, the new playground at the Friendship Village apartments is ready for kids!. This project is about more than just giving children a place to play; it's about bringing positivity to...
Gun violence at center of roundtable discussion with state leaders in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gun violence and the need to reduce crime have been talking points in Portsmouth for years. Tuesday morning, it once again became the center of a roundtable discussion with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott. Portsmouth city leaders and juvenile advocates sat at the...
Hampton University Marching Force to perform at U.S. Open in New York
NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Force will head to New York City to perform at the U.S. Open Wednesday, the university announced Monday. The band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open, the school said. The university also said the band will be stopping to perform at high schools along the way to recruit the next generation.
Norfolk city leaders investing in new 'Safe Night' crime fighting project
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders have a new project in the works to fight crime. Interim police chief Michael Goldsmith said his department is “investing heavily” with a company called Safe Night. He explained business owners and police officers will collaborate to prevent violence. “Trying to...
Parts of the Peninsula, North Carolina head back to school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sea of backpacks and smiling faces have returned to many schools in Hampton Roads. School staff in places like Newport News and Hampton greeted students with signs as they entered the building Monday morning. “It’s my first day!” said Peyton Rose, as she was...
Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach postpones air show, introduces 'Tanks and Tracks' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Warbirds Over the Beach," an airshow organized by the Military Aviation Museum, has been postponed. Spokesman Jay Bess said the Virginia Beach museum is cutting back on the number of planes kept "in flying status" so that mechanics can give enough attention to each plane as needed.
Norfolk men accused of robbing, assaulting woman in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people from Norfolk were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in Virginia Beach. Taquan Robinson, 18, Taveon Calhoun, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Arrest made over charges stemming from events at Grassfield Elementary in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a May 2022 report about alleged abuse at Grassfield Elementary. Police say they've made an arrest at a Chesapeake elementary school following reports of abuse that happened earlier in the year. Janice Maw was arrested at Grassfield Elementary School...
Missing Portsmouth boy found safe
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757
NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them. We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
Virginia Beach restricts cell phone use during school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours. The Virginian-Pilot reports that under the regulations, students must keep their cell phones off and put them away in a personal bag or in a teacher-designated area "during instructional time or in instructional settings."
Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
'We are ready' | VBCPS administrators, families huddle one last time before first day
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now is your back-to-school station, and the new year is already underway for students in parts of the area. For the largest school division in Hampton Road, families at Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) return to the classroom on September 6. Virginia Beach...
Sentara unveils 3 new community clinics aimed to help the uninsured
NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare unveiled three new community clinics dedicated to helping Virginia's uninsured and underinsured. The newest clinic can be found on South Main Street in an apartment complex called "The Banks" in the Berkley area of the city. The clinic joins two others: an existing mobile...
