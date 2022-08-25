ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts. The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help. "As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity is actually beyond capacity. NACC does not normally post about emergent pleas unless we really need it but this is URGENT!" a post on its Facebook page read.
Hampton University Marching Force to perform at U.S. Open in New York

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Force will head to New York City to perform at the U.S. Open Wednesday, the university announced Monday. The band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open, the school said. The university also said the band will be stopping to perform at high schools along the way to recruit the next generation.
Missing Portsmouth boy found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them. We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
Virginia Beach restricts cell phone use during school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours. The Virginian-Pilot reports that under the regulations, students must keep their cell phones off and put them away in a personal bag or in a teacher-designated area "during instructional time or in instructional settings."
Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
