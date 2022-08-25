NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help. "As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity is actually beyond capacity. NACC does not normally post about emergent pleas unless we really need it but this is URGENT!" a post on its Facebook page read.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO