86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunged Today
Bed Bath & Beyond announced new financing and a cost-cutting plan this morning. Sales plunged in the second quarter, and it burned $325 million in free cash flow. The moves don't seem to be enough to turn around the struggling business.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?
It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Recently, Cathie Wood bought shares of a top cancer diagnostics company called Exact Sciences. Wood bought Butterfly Network, a company that's improving access to ultrasound services. Wood acquired more shares of CareDx, a specialty diagnostics company that's changing the way we monitor transplant recipients for early signs of rejection.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Should You Buy This Stock for Growing Passive Income?
The coffee and cold beverage chain reported mixed results in its third quarter. The company is just weeks away from another hike in its quarterly dividend. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality.
Why PVH Stock Dived by Nearly 11% Today
The company had a mixed second quarter and reduced its profitability guidance.
Why Geron's Shares Rose 14.78% on Wednesday
The company's shares, buoyed by its Phase 3 trials on imetelstat, are up more than 115% so far this year. Imetelstat is a cell-based therapy to treat various blood disorders. The company said it has enough funds to operate through the middle of 2024.
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today
One of the early trailblazers in the EV space has plans to ramp up full battery electric vehicle production. Tesla has formidable competitors overseas that plan to also take advantage of U.S. incentives.
Why American Eagle Stock Dropped 4.5% on Wednesday
Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target from $17 to $15 for American Eagle on Wednesday, citing inflationary pressures. One of American Eagle's competitors posted earnings Wednesday and it was a mixed bag.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)
Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of
Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?
With an updated COVID-19 policy, Carnival Corporation pushes for a return to business as usual. Lingering travel uncertainty, a pile of debt, and high inflation challenge operations. Carnival's revenue saw a 50% sequential increase in the second quarter, and the company now sports an efficient, consolidated fleet.
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an
VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VNET Group, Inc. (VNET 3.88%) Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the second quarter 2022 earnings conference call for VNET Group, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations -- after the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
Intel Stock: Bull vs. Bear
The semiconductor player's stock has comeback potential on the heels of recent sell-offs. Intel trades at reasonable earnings multiples, pays a dividend, and is trying to strengthen its competitive positioning. The company has been losing market share in its core product categories, and it needs new design wins.
Thinking of Putting Your Emergency Savings in Stocks? Why Suze Orman Says That's a Big 'No'
It's important to find the right home for your emergency cash reserves. Everyone should have a healthy savings account to cover unexpected bills. Tempting as it may be to invest your emergency fund, doing so is a dangerous move you might regret. An emergency fund should be accessible at a
Daktronics Inc
The Company is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, large electronic display systems and related marketing services, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sports, commercial and transportation applications. Current Price $3.20 Mkt Cap $185.1M. Open $4.07 P/E Ratio 313.74. Prev. Close $3.20 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) Daily Range $3.14 -...
