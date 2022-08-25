Read full article on original website
1 suspect wanted, 1 arrested for murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A suspect is still on the loose after a man was shot to death in Atlantic City last week, according to the prosecutor's office. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy, of Philadelphia, was killed during a shooting on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Thursday. Two...
Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl. The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. MORE HEADLINES:
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
Triple Shooting Outside Philly School Leaves Teen Hurt, Bullet in School
Léelo en español aquí. A teenage boy, a woman and a man were shot when at least two gunmen -- one with a rifle -- opened fire in the schoolyard of a Philadelphia elementary school overnight, Philadelphia police said. At least one bullet went into the empty school.
Police: Man fires shots into air on Market Street in Old City, no injuries reported
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say they are searching for a man who fired several shots into the air along a busy Philadelphia street on Tuesday night. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department swarmed the area of 2nd and Market streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police believe a...
Atlantic City teen missing again
An Atlantic City teen has been reported missing for the second time in three months. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5 weighing about 170 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt,...
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
Man pleads guilty in stray bullet death of girl, 9, sleeping in New Jersey home
BRIDGETON, N.J. - One of the three remaining defendants in the death of a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in her New Jersey home four years ago has entered a plea in the case. Local news websites reported Tuesday that 22-year-old Charles Gamble pleaded guilty last week to...
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing North Philadelphia Rite Aid at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia. Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 6:46 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on W Dauphin Street. Officers with the 22nd District responded and...
Motorcyclists dies after rush-hour crash near I-95 entrance in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash left one man dead, and another hospitalized in Bridesburg on Wednesday. Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Scion on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m. The car was attempting to make a turn onto I-95, according to police.
SW Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one victim in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m. Two men were shot multiple times. A 22-year-old man had three bullet wounds in...
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Police: Stolen car crashed after suspects carjack, hit man on his own driveway in Olney
PHILADELPHIA - A man had just gotten home when police say he was ambushed just feet from the door in one Philadelphia neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police say two male suspects approached the 50-year-old victim in the rear driveway of his home on the 5700 block of North Front Street. They reportedly had a handguns pointed at him.
13-year-old injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old on Sunday afternoon.
Man, 20, shot inside Rhawnhurst hookah lounge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire. Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
