Atlantic City, NJ

fox29.com

Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl. The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. MORE HEADLINES:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen missing again

An Atlantic City teen has been reported missing for the second time in three months. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5 weighing about 170 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

SW Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one victim in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m. Two men were shot multiple times. A 22-year-old man had three bullet wounds in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot inside Rhawnhurst hookah lounge, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire.  Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

