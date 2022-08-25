ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunged Today

Bed Bath & Beyond announced new financing and a cost-cutting plan this morning. Sales plunged in the second quarter, and it burned $325 million in free cash flow. The moves don't seem to be enough to turn around the struggling business.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Why PVH Stock Dived by Nearly 11% Today

The company had a mixed second quarter and reduced its profitability guidance.
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Why Moderna Stock Slumped on Wednesday

Recent developments with the coronavirus obscure the company's good news from earlier in the day. The biotech received yet another authorization for the latest version of the Spikevax vaccine.
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Why Geron's Shares Rose 14.78% on Wednesday

The company's shares, buoyed by its Phase 3 trials on imetelstat, are up more than 115% so far this year. Imetelstat is a cell-based therapy to treat various blood disorders. The company said it has enough funds to operate through the middle of 2024.
Why American Eagle Stock Dropped 4.5% on Wednesday

Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target from $17 to $15 for American Eagle on Wednesday, citing inflationary pressures. One of American Eagle's competitors posted earnings Wednesday and it was a mixed bag.
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

One of the early trailblazers in the EV space has plans to ramp up full battery electric vehicle production. Tesla has formidable competitors overseas that plan to also take advantage of U.S. incentives.
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an...
Intel Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The semiconductor player's stock has comeback potential on the heels of recent sell-offs. Intel trades at reasonable earnings multiples, pays a dividend, and is trying to strengthen its competitive positioning. The company has been losing market share in its core product categories, and it needs new design wins.
Why Coinbase, Ethereum, and NEXO Jumped Wednesday

Nexo gained ground after management announced a large token buyback authorization. Volatility seems to rule the day in the crypto space no matter the news.
2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Advanced Micro Devices is providing critical infrastructure to build the metaverse. Roblox is already benefiting from the metaverse, and its impressive growth looks sustainable.
Stocks I Love From Companies I Hate

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Tuya Inc. (TUYA 0.78%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Getty Images

Read the most recent pitches from players about GETY. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in GETY. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD -6.15%) Q2 2023 Earnings...
