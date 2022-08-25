ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Police: Fugitive shot, killed after pulling gun at father's funeral in West Virginia

 6 days ago

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local news outlets reported.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said officers had a warrant for the man's arrest.

The man, whose name authorities did not release, was spotted leaving the funeral home as a pallbearer. After letting him help take the casket to a hearse, officers tried to arrest him. The man then pulled a gun and was shot, Clarksburg Police Chief Randy Hartley told The Exponent Telegram.

WBOY-TV reported that Evelyn O'Dell identified him as Jason Owens, the son of Junior Arnie Owens, whose funeral was held Wednesday. O'Dell is Junior Owens' sister.

When the casket was placed in the hearse, officers were heard shouting the fugitive's name, she said.

"He just took his dad out and put him in the car, carried the casket out, and he came over and I was hugging him, and next thing I know, somebody yelled 'Jason!' and then, you know, 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" O'Dell told WBOY. "He didn't have a chance to do nothing."

"I'm distraught. I'm just totally upset," O'Dell said. "I was getting ready to go lay my brother down in the ground and they shot his son. It's a mess."

State police are investigating the shooting.

Harley Hern
5d ago

He was my second cousin and what the media say is straight up bull he did not have a gun and the marshalls was lying the ENTIRE time he was gonna turn himself in after his fathers funeral

Misty Baker
4d ago

He didn't pull a gun! Good Lord some of these reporters need to be smacked in the face! If you can't report the facts you shouldn't be reporting anything which means you shouldn't be a reporter in the first place hands down! My grandson could have reported this better and he's three!

schroedingers cat
5d ago

the decent thing to do would have been to wait until the casket was in the ground... not in the car

