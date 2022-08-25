ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

ESPN lists UNC as a surprise team that can make College Football Playoff

By Zack Pearson
 6 days ago

The expectations for the UNC football program aren’t as high as they were at this point last year. Going into 2021, the Tar Heels were considered a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff, entering that year ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls.

But that didn’t last long as UNC lost their opener at Virginia Tech and then dropped another game at Georgia Tech a few weeks later.

This year, Mack Brown likes it better that the expectations are low and one publication thinks the Tar Heels can be a dark horse again this year despite the questions the team has.

ESPN listed the Tar Heels as one of 20 teams that could make the College Football Playoff and here’s why:

A 3-0 record vs. the ACC’s Atlantic Division. UNC has November crossover games against both Wake Forest and NC State, which should both be CFP Top 25 teams. If the Tar Heels can win those games and beat another ranked Atlantic Division opponent (Clemson would be best opportunity) in the ACC championship, they will have a shot to overcome a Sept. 24 home loss to Notre Dame.

Despite being on this list, ESPN still thinks it’s a long shot.

The odds for UNC to make the CFP are at 1.2% and the chance to win the title is at 0.1%. Obviously, UNC would have to run the table and beat someone like Clemson or NC State in the ACC title game. But first things first, they have to get out of a tough four-game stretch to open the season.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are underdogs against Appalachian State

The UNC football program travels to take on Appalachian State on Saturday and if you're looking to do some last-minute betting research, you're in luck! We'll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you'll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook. Following their win over FAMU on Saturday, UNC is looking to move to 2-0 on the year. But a tough road test against the Mountaineers awaits and right now, the Tar Heels are listed as half-point underdogs. According to Tipico, the over/under on the line is set to...
The Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings has everyone laughing at the Eagles for passing on Justin Jefferson all over again

For Eagles fans, the pain of knowing the team could've taken Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft instead of Jalen Reagor will always be there. Especially now that we know they were considering it, but they'd just expected more out of Reagor as a player. And, look — Reagor is fine. But Jefferson? He's special.
Who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup at Purdue?

College football is officially back! Penn State will open up its season at Purdue against the Boilermakers on Thursday night. Several experts have already submitted their picks for this week. The Nittany Lions come into this season with some key talent lost on their defense but a strong offense after the addition of Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. As for Purdue, many analysts are high on senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell and expect him to take a leap in 2022. While Penn State lost Jahan Dotson to the NFL, Purdue is without both David Bell (NFL) and Milton Wright (ruled academically...
Giants claim four players off of waivers, release four

The New York Giants established their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday but immediate changes were expected. Among them were waiver claims, which was an opportunity the Giants could maximize given the NFL's waiver order. At noon ET on Wednesday, those claims became official. And for the Giants, they walked...
The Indianapolis Colts signed 13 players to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. With final roster cuts and waiver claims all but concluded, the Colts had a chance to begin the assembly of their 16-man practice squad. The majority of the group will start out with familiar names. There also are some new faces joining the squad.
5 Offensive keys for the Iowa Hawkeyes against South Dakota State

Week One is the perfect time to work out the kinks, earning some needed chemistry and playing time. While No. 2 Ohio State is playing a national contender in No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off their season, Iowa is also facing a national championship contender, albeit a very different one. The Hawkeyes will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Kinnick Stadium to kick off their season. It certainly isn't the toughest week one slate, they didn't elect to schedule a top 25 team like No. 12 Oregon or a returning College Football Playoff team in No. 22 Cincinnati, but SDSU is...
