ESPN lists UNC as a surprise team that can make College Football Playoff

The expectations for the UNC football program aren’t as high as they were at this point last year. Going into 2021, the Tar Heels were considered a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff, entering that year ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls.

But that didn’t last long as UNC lost their opener at Virginia Tech and then dropped another game at Georgia Tech a few weeks later.

This year, Mack Brown likes it better that the expectations are low and one publication thinks the Tar Heels can be a dark horse again this year despite the questions the team has.

ESPN listed the Tar Heels as one of 20 teams that could make the College Football Playoff and here’s why:

A 3-0 record vs. the ACC’s Atlantic Division. UNC has November crossover games against both Wake Forest and NC State, which should both be CFP Top 25 teams. If the Tar Heels can win those games and beat another ranked Atlantic Division opponent (Clemson would be best opportunity) in the ACC championship, they will have a shot to overcome a Sept. 24 home loss to Notre Dame.

Despite being on this list, ESPN still thinks it’s a long shot.

The odds for UNC to make the CFP are at 1.2% and the chance to win the title is at 0.1%. Obviously, UNC would have to run the table and beat someone like Clemson or NC State in the ACC title game. But first things first, they have to get out of a tough four-game stretch to open the season.

