Democratic adviser Kurt Bardella likened modern-day Republicans to the leadership of Nazi Germany during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC. Bardella, an ex-Republican operative known for his melodramatic rhetoric, reacted to President Biden’s Tuesday speech in Pennsylvania, praising him for calling out the GOP for their role in Jan. 6, their opposition to gun control measures, and their recent criticisms of the FBI. He also offered his own words about the Republican Party.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO