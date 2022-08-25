Read full article on original website
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel ahead of attacks on Zaporizhzhia
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian staff operating the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) knew Russian forces were responsible for attacks on the plant after Moscow's Rosatom technicians were evacuated ahead of time, one former worker told Fox News Digital. Russia has occupied the plant since March along with a "limited number" of experts...
Russia is already experiencing technical failures with Iranian drones
The Russian military is already having bad luck with the drones it received from Iran, which have quickly begun experiencing several failures less than a month after the first batch arrived. "There are a few bugs in the system," a western security official told the Washington Post of the drones,...
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
WaPo column quotes European diplomats who say America is 'shorthand for democratic decline and disinformation'
In her latest Washington Post column on Monday, Christine Emba trotted out the opinions of various foreign diplomats, that she heard during an international conference, about how America is on the decline in the world’s eyes because of conservative policies. These leaders cited the spread of "disinformation" in the...
Mom of State Dept employee killed biking in DC says she did not work in Ukraine like second dead diplomat
The mother of one of two State Department employees killed out biking after being struck by trucks in the Washington, D.C., area over the past few weeks described her daughter as a "shining star," while also revealing that she, unlike the other diplomat in her early 40s killed, did not work in Ukraine.
Trudeau slammed after blaming ‘anxiety over climate change’ for ‘rise in threats' to politicians
During a recent press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to issues like "climate change" and "mental health," when asked why there has been a "rise in threats" against politicians. The Canadian leader, who spent weeks demonizing truckers protesting his government’s COVID-19 mandates earlier this year, said "climate change,"...
Brett Velicovich rips Biden on 'Outnumbered' for mocking Second Amendment supporters: 'Gaffes and falsehoods'
Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich slammed Biden for his "continued lies" after he mocked Second Amendment supporters during a speech in Pennsylvania this week. Velicovich slammed the president's rhetoric on "Outnumbered," warning it has likely contributed to the crime surge nationwide. BRETT VELICOVICH: It's just this continued gaffes from him...
Democratic adviser on MSNBC makes 'Nazi Germany' comparison for Republicans
Democratic adviser Kurt Bardella likened modern-day Republicans to the leadership of Nazi Germany during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC. Bardella, an ex-Republican operative known for his melodramatic rhetoric, reacted to President Biden’s Tuesday speech in Pennsylvania, praising him for calling out the GOP for their role in Jan. 6, their opposition to gun control measures, and their recent criticisms of the FBI. He also offered his own words about the Republican Party.
General in charge of Afghanistan warned against withdrawal, says Trump, Biden shared 'common' desire to exit
The general in charge of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan pinned blame on both the Trump and Biden administrations for what critics have called a "botched" exit one year later. Retired General Frank McKenzie, who was in charge of executing the withdrawal, joined "Fox News Sunday" to discuss the operation...
Chinese Embassy fires back at Blackburn after Taiwan trip: 'China has no room for compromise'
EXCLUSIVE: The Chinese Embassy sent an email to Sen. Marsha Blackburn condemning her recent trip to Taiwan and stating that her visit to the country "seriously violated" the one-China principle and threatened stability in the region. A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that Minister-Counselor Zhou Zheng...
Sen. Graham says if Trump is indicted, there will be 'riots in the street'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized what he viewed as a two-tiered legal system in favor of President Biden and against former President Trump on "Sunday Night in America." Host Trey Gowdy began the segment with a viral clip of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing on Joe Rogan’s podcast that the...
