Vladimir Putin
Olaf Scholz
Emmanuel Macron
Fox News

Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Fox News

Trudeau slammed after blaming ‘anxiety over climate change’ for ‘rise in threats' to politicians

During a recent press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to issues like "climate change" and "mental health," when asked why there has been a "rise in threats" against politicians. The Canadian leader, who spent weeks demonizing truckers protesting his government’s COVID-19 mandates earlier this year, said "climate change,"...
Fox News

Brett Velicovich rips Biden on 'Outnumbered' for mocking Second Amendment supporters: 'Gaffes and falsehoods'

Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich slammed Biden for his "continued lies" after he mocked Second Amendment supporters during a speech in Pennsylvania this week. Velicovich slammed the president's rhetoric on "Outnumbered," warning it has likely contributed to the crime surge nationwide. BRETT VELICOVICH: It's just this continued gaffes from him...
Fox News

Democratic adviser on MSNBC makes 'Nazi Germany' comparison for Republicans

Democratic adviser Kurt Bardella likened modern-day Republicans to the leadership of Nazi Germany during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC. Bardella, an ex-Republican operative known for his melodramatic rhetoric, reacted to President Biden’s Tuesday speech in Pennsylvania, praising him for calling out the GOP for their role in Jan. 6, their opposition to gun control measures, and their recent criticisms of the FBI. He also offered his own words about the Republican Party.
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
