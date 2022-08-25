Burbank police seeking additional victims of alleged sexual abuser

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 25 AM Edition) 02:03

Authorities are searching for additional people who may have been victimized by an alleged sexual assault suspect in Burbank.

The suspect, since identified as 24-year-old Hesperia resident David Francis Young, was arrested on Monday after an extensive investigation found that he had been involved in an incident in Burbank, where a woman reported that she was assaulted by an unknown person.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 400 block of South Third Street at around 4:45 a.m., where the victim told them that the suspect fled the scene following a brief struggle. They canvassed the area and were unable to locate him.

As the investigation continued through the early hours of Monday morning, officers were able to identify a number of leads and collect surveillance video.

They located Young in Desert Hot Springs and arrested him at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a search of his vehicle revealed evidence that linked him to the sexual assault in Burbank.

He was booked on suspicion of residential burglary and rape and held on $1 million bail.

According to Burbank Police Department, a booking photo has yet to be released based on department policy. However, pending presentation to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, they may release the photo due to their belief that there may be additional victims.